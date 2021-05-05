We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicine
First Aid, Plasters & Antiseptic
First Aid, Plasters & Antiseptic
Showing
1-24
of
54 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
11 Categories
Filter by
Antiseptic
Cream
(4)
Filter by
Antiseptic
Dressings
(17)
Filter by
Bandages
(6)
Filter by
Fabric
Plasters
(13)
Filter by
First Aid Kits
(2)
Filter by
Hydrocolloid
Plasters
(1)
Filter by
Insect Bite
Cream
(5)
Filter by
Joint Supports
(7)
Filter by
Kid's Plasters
(4)
Filter by
Thermal Pain
Relief
(1)
Filter by
Waterproof
Plasters
(3)
12 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(19)
Filter by
Elastoplast
(14)
Filter by
Neo G
(5)
Filter by
Tesco Health
(5)
Filter by
Jungle Formula
(2)
Filter by
Nivea
(2)
Filter by
Savlon
(2)
Filter by
After Bite
(1)
Filter by
Anthisan
(1)
Filter by
Germolene
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Filter by
Tcp
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(54)
Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Roll On 15Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Insect Bite Cream
shelf
£
6.00
£
40.00
/100ml
Add Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Roll On 15Ml
Add
add Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Roll On 15Ml to basket
Elastoplast Antibacterial Waterproof Dressings Xl 5
£2.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Dressings
shelf
£
2.95
£
0.59
/each
Add Elastoplast Antibacterial Waterproof Dressings Xl 5
Add
add Elastoplast Antibacterial Waterproof Dressings Xl 5 to basket
£2.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
T C P Antiseptic 200 Ml Bottle
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Cream
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100ml
Add T C P Antiseptic 200 Ml Bottle
Add
add T C P Antiseptic 200 Ml Bottle to basket
Tesco Bite & Sting Hydrocortisone Cream 1% 10G
Write a review
Rest of
Insect Bite Cream
shelf
£
2.00
£
20.00
/100g
Add Tesco Bite & Sting Hydrocortisone Cream 1% 10G
Add
add Tesco Bite & Sting Hydrocortisone Cream 1% 10G to basket
Elastoplast Fabric Dressing Strip 6Cmx10cm
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
2.40
£
2.40
/each
Add Elastoplast Fabric Dressing Strip 6Cmx10cm
Add
add Elastoplast Fabric Dressing Strip 6Cmx10cm to basket
Elastoplast Finger Strips 16S
£2.08 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.16
/each
Add Elastoplast Finger Strips 16S
Add
add Elastoplast Finger Strips 16S to basket
£2.08 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Health Sterile Wound Pads 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Dressings
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.20
/each
Add Tesco Health Sterile Wound Pads 5 Pack
Add
add Tesco Health Sterile Wound Pads 5 Pack to basket
Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Fabric 12S 10
£1.92 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Waterproof Plasters
shelf
£
2.40
£
0.20
/each
Add Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Fabric 12S 10
Add
add Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Fabric 12S 10 to basket
£1.92 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Elastoplast Frozen Character Plasters 16S
Write a review
Rest of
Plasters
shelf
£
2.40
£
0.12
/each
Add Elastoplast Frozen Character Plasters 16S
Add
add Elastoplast Frozen Character Plasters 16S to basket
Elastoplast Kids Marvel Plasters 20 Assorted Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Plasters
shelf
£
2.40
£
0.12
/each
Add Elastoplast Kids Marvel Plasters 20 Assorted Pack
Add
add Elastoplast Kids Marvel Plasters 20 Assorted Pack to basket
Tesco Washproof 10 Strips 6Cm X 10Cm
Write a review
Rest of
Waterproof Plasters
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Washproof 10 Strips 6Cm X 10Cm
Add
add Tesco Washproof 10 Strips 6Cm X 10Cm to basket
Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Dressings
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm
Add
add Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm to basket
Savlon Antiseptic Cream 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Cream
shelf
£
3.25
£
3.25
/100g
Add Savlon Antiseptic Cream 100G
Add
add Savlon Antiseptic Cream 100G to basket
Tesco Health Light Fabric Plasters 40S
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.02
/each
Add Tesco Health Light Fabric Plasters 40S
Add
add Tesco Health Light Fabric Plasters 40S to basket
Tesco Health Dark Fabric Plasters 40S
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.02
/each
Add Tesco Health Dark Fabric Plasters 40S
Add
add Tesco Health Dark Fabric Plasters 40S to basket
Neo G Open Knee Support
Write a review
Rest of
Joint Supports
shelf
£
18.00
£
18.00
/each
Add Neo G Open Knee Support
Add
add Neo G Open Knee Support to basket
Neo G Wrist Support Universal Size
Write a review
Rest of
Joint Supports
shelf
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Neo G Wrist Support Universal Size
Add
add Neo G Wrist Support Universal Size to basket
Neo G Ankle Support
Write a review
Rest of
Joint Supports
shelf
£
17.00
£
17.00
/each
Add Neo G Ankle Support
Add
add Neo G Ankle Support to basket
Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Patches 30 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Insect Bite Cream
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.20
/each
Add Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Patches 30 Pack
Add
add Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Patches 30 Pack to basket
Germolene Antiseptic Cream 55G
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Cream
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.72
£
3.13
/100g
Add Germolene Antiseptic Cream 55G
Add
add Germolene Antiseptic Cream 55G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Assorted Cushioned Plasters 20'S
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.05
/each
Add Tesco Assorted Cushioned Plasters 20'S
Add
add Tesco Assorted Cushioned Plasters 20'S to basket
Tesco Fabric Dressing Strips 10'S 10 X 6 Cm
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Fabric Dressing Strips 10'S 10 X 6 Cm
Add
add Tesco Fabric Dressing Strips 10'S 10 X 6 Cm to basket
Tesco Antiseptic Wipes 10'S
Write a review
Rest of
Antiseptic Dressings
shelf
£
0.80
£
8.00
/100sht
Add Tesco Antiseptic Wipes 10'S
Add
add Tesco Antiseptic Wipes 10'S to basket
Tesco Clear Washproof Plasters 40S
Write a review
Rest of
Fabric Plasters
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.02
/each
Add Tesco Clear Washproof Plasters 40S
Add
add Tesco Clear Washproof Plasters 40S to basket
Showing
1-24
of
54 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(63)
Medicine
(63)
First Aid, Plasters & Antiseptic
(63)
Antiseptic Cream
(4)
Antiseptic Dressings
(17)
Bandages
(6)
Fabric Plasters
(13)
First Aid Kits
(2)
Hydrocolloid Plasters
(1)
Insect Bite Cream
(5)
Joint Supports
(7)
Kid's Plasters
(4)
Thermal Pain Relief
(1)
Waterproof Plasters
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(19)
Elastoplast
(14)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close