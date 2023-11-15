Fybocalm Constipation Relief 30 Tablets

FyboCalm Constipation Relief 30 Tblts

Naturally Derived* *Functional ingredients: Xyloglucan (derived from Tamarind Seeds), Pea Protein and Chia Seed Powder (78.8% of total ingredients) Intended Use FyboCalm Constipation Relief Capsules are a medical device that restores the intestinal function in patients suffering from constipation due to different etiologies including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). How it Works The unique Gutshield™ Technology powered by Xyloglucan, which is naturally derived from tamarind seeds, combined with Pea Protein, forms a protective film on the intestinal walls. Chia seed powder helps in regulating the motility of the digestive tract. Gutshield™ Technology - Long-lasting relief from recurrent constipation - Helps prevent gut symptoms recurring - Forms a protective film to soothe, strengthen and promote the restoration of gut lining

Lactose Free Gluten Free

Ingredients

Xyloglucan, Pea Protein, Chia Seed Powder, Magnesium Stearate (Vegetable Origin), Amorphous Precipitated Silica, Capsule composition: Hypromellose, Titanium Dioxide

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage