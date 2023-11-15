We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fybocalm Constipation Relief 30 Tablets

£15.00

£0.50/each

FyboCalm Constipation Relief 30 Tblts
Naturally Derived**Functional ingredients: Xyloglucan (derived from Tamarind Seeds), Pea Protein and Chia Seed Powder (78.8% of total ingredients)Intended UseFyboCalm Constipation Relief Capsules are a medical device that restores the intestinal function in patients suffering from constipation due to different etiologies including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).How it WorksThe unique Gutshield™ Technology powered by Xyloglucan, which is naturally derived from tamarind seeds, combined with Pea Protein, forms a protective film on the intestinal walls. Chia seed powder helps in regulating the motility of the digestive tract.Gutshield™ Technology- Long-lasting relief from recurrent constipation- Helps prevent gut symptoms recurring- Forms a protective film to soothe, strengthen and promote the restoration of gut lining
FyboCalm and the FyboCalm logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Lactose FreeGluten Free

Ingredients

Xyloglucan, Pea Protein, Chia Seed Powder, Magnesium Stearate (Vegetable Origin), Amorphous Precipitated Silica, Capsule composition: Hypromellose, Titanium Dioxide

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: Adults aged 18 years and above: 1 or 2 capsules, depending on the severity of the symptoms, twice a day (in the morning before breakfast and in the evening before dinner). Use for at least 2 weeks, the treatment can be maintained if needed.Instructions for use: Swallow the capsule with liquids.

