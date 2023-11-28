We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Constipation Relief 20S

Tesco Constipation Relief 20S

4.5(17)
Write a review

£2.65

£0.13/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Tesco Health Constipation Relief 5mg Tablets Adult
Does not help with weight loss. Overuse can be harmful.For effective short term relief of occasional constipation. Laxatives do not affect the number of calories absorbed from food. This means they do not help with weight loss.

Produce of

Produced

Net Contents

20 Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Adults (including the elderly): 1 to 2 tablets daily. Tablets should be taken with water and should be swallowed whole not chewed or crushed. Should not be used in children or adolescents under the age of 18 years. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.

View all Digestive Health

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here