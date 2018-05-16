Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S

Product Description
- Hi-Fibre Orange Natural Fibre Drink
- - Orange flavored natural fibre drink
- - Gently relieves constipation
- - Maintains regularity
- - Sugar free and gluten free
- - Contains Ispaghula Husk
- - Suitable for adults and children
- Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange drink is an easy and convenient way to increase the fibre in your diet helping your digestive system work more efficiently and gently relieving constipation the natural way. It works naturally with your body, helping to restore and maintain regularity.
- Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange can be used whenever increased fibre is needed in your diet to relieve constipation; this includes constipation during pregnancy. It can also be used to help maintain a normal bowel function among those suffering from hemorrhoids.
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Each Single Dose Sachet of Granules contain 3.5g Ispaghula Husk, Also contains Aspartame (see leaflet for further information)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store below 30°C in a dry place.Do not use after expiry date stated on the carton (EXP month/year)
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.
- How to take Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange
- For oral use. Fill a glass with approximately 150ml (1/4 pt) cold water. Pour in the required amount (see dosage). Stir well and drink straight away. Adults and children over 12 years: Take one sachet in the morning and one in the evening, preferably after meals.
- Children aged 6 to 12 years: Take half to one level 5ml spoonful depending on size and age, morning and evening, preferably after meals. If there has been no bowel movement after three days of treatment, consult your doctor. Do no take without water. Do not take more than directed. If you are accidentally take more than you should, drink plenty of water.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Before taking Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange
- Do not take if:
- You are allergic to Ispaghula husk or any of the other ingredients.
- You are suffering from a blockage of the bowel (intestinal obstruction, faecal impaction) or muscle weakness of the bowel wall (colonic atony).
- The speed in which material moves through your gut has always been slow (naturally occurring reduced gut motility).
- You are taking any medicines which may cause constipation (e.g. codeine or morphine).
- Talk to your doctor if:
- You have phenylketonuria (an inherited genetic disorder) as this product contains aspartame, a source of phenylalanine.
- Your symptoms worsen or do not improve after 3 days.
Name and address
- Manufacturer and MA holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Net Contents
10 x Sachets
Safety information
