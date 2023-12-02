Tesco Health Senna 7.5G Tablets Adult 20'S

Do not take if you: •Are allergic to any of the ingredients. •Are pregnant or breastfeeding. •Have a kidney or heart condition. •Have bowel or stomach problems. •Are under 18 years of age.

Consult your doctor: •If there is no bowel movement after 3 days, or if symptoms persist or worsen, in particular if you have persistent abdominal pain or are passing blood.

Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Not to be used for more than 1 week.

Usually it is sufficient to take this medicinal product up to two to three times during that week.

Do not use if blister seal is broken.

Do not take after the use by date shown.

Do not store above 25°C.

Store in the original packaging.

Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.