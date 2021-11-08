We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fybogel FibreChews Citrus Constipation Fibre 60 Tablets

-Gently relieves constipation-Helps to maintain regularity*-Comes in a tasty chewable citrus flavoured tablet format, that is convenient for on the go.- Suitable for over 12+ years- Fibre Chews works naturally with the body to relieve constipation.Fybogel Fibre Chews are tasty citrus flavoured chewable tablets that helps to relieve constipation and maintain regularity.The tablets are easy to take, and can be chewed or allowed to dissolve in the mouth. Fibre Chews tablets are suitable for over 12+ years, and come in a convenient on-the-go tablet format.Fibre Chews works naturally with the body, and uses the ingredient Fibersol -2 (a type of fibre) to help get you back to regularity. It works by retaining water in the stool, and may also help to bulk-up stools, making them easier to pass.*For constipation relief.Fybogel Fibre Chews is a medical device. Always read the label. RB-M-46583
Fybogel FibreChews is a trade mark of the RB group of companies.
Chewable Fibre TabletsGently Relieves ConstipationHelps Maintain Regularity

Ingredients

Fibersol®-2 Soluble Fibre (1 g/Tablet), Sorbitol, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Citric Acid, Corn Starch, Citrus Flavour, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, Each Chewable Tablet weighs 2.75g and contains 1g of Soluble Fibre

Net Contents

2.75g

Preparation and Usage

How to Take: Adults and children over 12 years of age: 3 tablets in the morning, and 3 tablets in the evening: to a total of 6 tablets per day. The tablets should be chewed or allowed to dissolve in mouth and therefore swallowed. After taking the tablets it is possible to drink water or other drinks (e.g. fruit juice). Please do not take more than 6 tablets a day. The beneficial effects of the product are connected with a regular use of the product.

