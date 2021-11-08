Fybogel FibreChews Citrus Constipation Fibre 60 Tablets

WARNINGS: Do not use the product after the expiry date stated on the package. Consult your doctor for use during pregnancy and lactation, Do not use in case of known hypersensitivity to one or more components. Consult your Date of last revision: 23/10/2 doctor prior to using the product, in case there is a need for taking other oral treatments. It is anyway recommended to administer the product at least 2 hours away from other treatments. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. In case of adverse reactions discontinue treatment and consult your doctor. If you are still not feeling better after a regular intake of the product (at least 7 days of treatment), it is recommended to consult your doctor. Contains 0.55 mg aspartame in each chewable tablet. Aspartame is a source of phenylalanine. It may be harmful if you have phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic disorder in which phenylalanine builds up because the body cannot remove it properly. POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS: The product may cause abdominal swelling, flatulence and, in case of excessive doses, diarrhoea. Compliance with the instructions for use, reduces the likelihood of occurrence. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Store in a cool, dry place, away from light and heat sources. Do not use the product after the expiry date stated on the package. Consult your doctor for use during pregnancy and lactation. Do not use in case of known hypersensitivity to one or more components. Consult your doctor prior to using the product, in case there is a need for taking other oral treatments. It is anyway recommended to administer the product at least 2 hours away from other treatments. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. In case of adverse reactions discontinue treatment and consult your doctor. If you are still not feeling better after a regular intake of the product (at least 7 days of treatment), it is recommended to consult your doctor. Contains 0.55 mg aspartame in each chewable tablet. Aspartame is a source of phenylalanine. It may be harmful if you have phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic disorder in which phenylalanine builds up because the body cannot remove it properly.