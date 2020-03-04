Califig 100Ml

Product Description
- Liquid Food Supplement
- With calcium to support digestion*
- *Calcium supports normal function of digestive enzymes
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- With sweeteners
- Helps maintain regularity
- Pack size: 100ML
- Calcium supports normal function of digestive enzymes
Information
Ingredients
Water, Thickener: Sorbitol, Maltodextrin, Fig Extract (10% w/v), Calcium Chloride, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate Flavours: Ginger Extract, Clove Oil, Peppermint Oil, Cassia Oil, Acid: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Daily Intake: Shake well before use. Use within 28 days of opening.
- Adults: 15-30ml (1 to 2 tablespoonsful).
- Children: 3-15 years - 10ml (2 teaspoonsful)
- Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN
- DO NOT TAKE: If you are experiencing severe abdominal pain, have sudden changes in bowel habits, consult your doctor.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- UK.
Return to
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- UK.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 15ml dose:
|Fig Extract
|1.5g
|Calcium (25% Nutrient Reference Value)
|210mg
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN DO NOT TAKE: If you are experiencing severe abdominal pain, have sudden changes in bowel habits, consult your doctor. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020