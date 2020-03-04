By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califig 100Ml

Califig 100Ml
£ 6.00
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Liquid Food Supplement
  • With calcium to support digestion*
  • *Calcium supports normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • With sweeteners
  • Helps maintain regularity
  • Pack size: 100ML
  • Calcium supports normal function of digestive enzymes

Information

Ingredients

Water, Thickener: Sorbitol, Maltodextrin, Fig Extract (10% w/v), Calcium Chloride, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate Flavours: Ginger Extract, Clove Oil, Peppermint Oil, Cassia Oil, Acid: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended Daily Intake: Shake well before use. Use within 28 days of opening.
  • Adults: 15-30ml (1 to 2 tablespoonsful).
  • Children: 3-15 years - 10ml (2 teaspoonsful)
  • Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN
  • DO NOT TAKE: If you are experiencing severe abdominal pain, have sudden changes in bowel habits, consult your doctor.
  • Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 15ml dose:
Fig Extract1.5g
Calcium (25% Nutrient Reference Value)210mg

Safety information

View more safety information

