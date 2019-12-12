Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Fruit
Mango, Kiwi & Exotic Fruit
Mango, Kiwi & Exotic Fruit
Showing
1-17
of
17 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
10 Categories
Filter by
Mango
(3)
Filter by
Kiwi
(5)
Filter by
Pomegranate
(1)
Filter by
Coconut
(1)
Filter by
Papaya
(2)
Filter by
Figs
(1)
Filter by
Passion Fruit
(1)
Filter by
Lychees
(1)
Filter by
Persimmons
(1)
Filter by
Pomelo
(1)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(15)
Filter by
Suntrail Farms
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Organic
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(17)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(17)
Filter by
Low salt
(17)
Filter by
No egg
(17)
Filter by
No gluten
(17)
Filter by
No lactose
(17)
Filter by
No milk
(17)
Filter by
No soya
(17)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(17)
Filter by
Paleo
(17)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(17)
Filter by
Vegan
(17)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(17)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(16)
Filter by
Low fat
(16)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(17)
Tesco Giant Mango Each
Write a review
Rest of
Mango
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/each
Add Tesco Giant Mango Each
Add
add Tesco Giant Mango Each to basket
Tesco Pomelos Each
Write a review
Rest of
Pomelo
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.80
/each
Add Tesco Pomelos Each
Add
add Tesco Pomelos Each to basket
Tesco Ripe And Ready 2 Pack Mango
Write a review
Rest of
Mango
shelf
£
1.89
£
0.95
/each
Add Tesco Ripe And Ready 2 Pack Mango
Add
add Tesco Ripe And Ready 2 Pack Mango to basket
Tesco Passion Fruit 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Passion Fruit
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.42
/each
Add Tesco Passion Fruit 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Passion Fruit 3 Pack to basket
Tesco Organic Kiwi 4 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Organic Kiwi & Mango
shelf
£
1.15
£
0.29
/each
Add Tesco Organic Kiwi 4 Pack
Add
add Tesco Organic Kiwi 4 Pack to basket
Tesco Lychee Pack 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Lychees
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco Lychee Pack 250G
Add
add Tesco Lychee Pack 250G to basket
Tesco Ripe Papaya 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Papaya
shelf
£
2.70
£
1.35
/each
Add Tesco Ripe Papaya 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Ripe Papaya 2 Pack to basket
Supersweet Gold Kiwi 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Kiwi
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.50
/each
Add Supersweet Gold Kiwi 3 Pack
Add
add Supersweet Gold Kiwi 3 Pack to basket
Tesco Rainforest Alliance Coconut Each
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut
shelf
£
0.69
£
0.69
/each
Add Tesco Rainforest Alliance Coconut Each
Add
add Tesco Rainforest Alliance Coconut Each to basket
Tesco Ripe Papaya Each
Write a review
Rest of
Papaya
shelf
£
1.60
£
1.60
/each
Add Tesco Ripe Papaya Each
Add
add Tesco Ripe Papaya Each to basket
Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango
Write a review
Rest of
Mango
shelf
£
0.95
£
0.95
/each
Add Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango
Add
add Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango to basket
Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Figs
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.67
/each
Add Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack to basket
Tesco Pomegranates Each
Write a review
Rest of
Pomegranate
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Tesco Pomegranates Each
Add
add Tesco Pomegranates Each to basket
Tesco Persimmons Minimum 3 Pack
Save 30p Was £1.10 Now 80p
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Persimmons
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.27
/each
Add Tesco Persimmons Minimum 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Persimmons Minimum 3 Pack to basket
Save 30p Was £1.10 Now 80p
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Ripe & Ready Kiwi
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Kiwi
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Ripe & Ready Kiwi
Add
add Tesco Ripe & Ready Kiwi to basket
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Suntrail Farms Kiwis 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Kiwi
shelf
£
0.63
£
0.11
/each
Add Suntrail Farms Kiwis 6 Pack
Add
add Suntrail Farms Kiwis 6 Pack to basket
Tesco Large Kiwi Fruit Each
Write a review
Rest of
Kiwi
shelf
£
0.16
£
0.16
/each
Add Tesco Large Kiwi Fruit Each
Add
add Tesco Large Kiwi Fruit Each to basket
Showing
1-17
of
17 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(17)
Fresh Fruit
(17)
Mango, Kiwi & Exotic Fruit
(17)
Mango
(3)
Kiwi
(5)
Pomegranate
(1)
Coconut
(1)
Papaya
(2)
Figs
(1)
Passion Fruit
(1)
Lychees
(1)
Persimmons
(1)
Pomelo
(1)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(15)
Suntrail Farms
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(17)
Lacto-vegetarian
(17)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close