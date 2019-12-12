By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ripe & Ready Kiwi

2.5(8)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

One typical kiwi
  • Energy209kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Kiwi fruit.
  • Hand picked Carefully grown for their refreshing burst of sweet and tangy flavour
Information

Ingredients

Kiwi Fruit

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Greece, Italy, New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical kiwi (90g)
Energy233kJ / 55kcal209kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g9.5g
Sugars10.3g9.3g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein1.1g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C59mg (74%NRV)53mg (66%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT ripe and ready

1 stars

These are SO not "ripe and ready". They are hard and will probably rot before they are soft and ready.

Hard and not ripe and ready

2 stars

These are supposed to be Ripe & Ready to eat Kiwi fruits but the ones that were delivered last Friday were not ripe - the flesh was still hard and the cores were so hard that we couldn't chew them even when the flesh had been sliced into fairly thin slices!

I have bought this pack several times, and never

3 stars

I have bought this pack several times, and never have any of the kiwis been 'ripe and ready'. They are fine when they are ripe, but it's several days, even a week or more before I would describe them as 'ripe and ready'.

the fruit stayed rock hard for at least two weeks.

2 stars

the fruit stayed rock hard for at least two weeks. They are not 'ready to eat.' I have to buy them two weeks in advance hoping that they will ripen by the end of that time.

Large but not ripe

4 stars

These are large and good quality but their description as being ripe and ready is misleading as they’re very hard and after a week in my fruit bowl still aren’t soft enough to eat!

They are still solid after 5 days in the fruit bow

3 stars

They are still solid after 5 days in the fruit bowl. I thought they were supposed to be 'ripe & ready'

Not ripe and ready

3 stars

Ripe and ready they are not, but once you have kept them a while they are fine to eat.

Not ready to eat.!

2 stars

They never were ripe to eat and never did ripened to eat.

