Tesco Ripe & Ready Kiwi

NOT ripe and ready
These are SO not "ripe and ready". They are hard and will probably rot before they are soft and ready.
Hard and not ripe and ready
These are supposed to be Ripe & Ready to eat Kiwi fruits but the ones that were delivered last Friday were not ripe - the flesh was still hard and the cores were so hard that we couldn't chew them even when the flesh had been sliced into fairly thin slices!
I have bought this pack several times, and never
I have bought this pack several times, and never have any of the kiwis been 'ripe and ready'. They are fine when they are ripe, but it's several days, even a week or more before I would describe them as 'ripe and ready'.
the fruit stayed rock hard for at least two weeks.
the fruit stayed rock hard for at least two weeks. They are not 'ready to eat.' I have to buy them two weeks in advance hoping that they will ripen by the end of that time.
Large but not ripe
These are large and good quality but their description as being ripe and ready is misleading as they’re very hard and after a week in my fruit bowl still aren’t soft enough to eat!
They are still solid after 5 days in the fruit bow
They are still solid after 5 days in the fruit bowl. I thought they were supposed to be 'ripe & ready'
Not ripe and ready
Ripe and ready they are not, but once you have kept them a while they are fine to eat.
Not ready to eat.!
They never were ripe to eat and never did ripened to eat.