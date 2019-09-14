By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango Chunks 120G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£8.34/kg
Each pack
  • Energy318kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Mango
  • Carefully cut by hand and selected for ripeness
  • Smooth & Juicy
  • Smooth & juicy
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = this pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Brazil, Ghana or Egypt

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy265kJ / 63kcal318kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.6g16.3g
Sugars13.3g16.0g
Fibre1.8g2.2g
Protein0.7g0.8g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Mango-like

4 stars

Very mangoey

Woody bits means some waste.

3 stars

Found lots of ‘woody’bits in this pot. So some waste.

