Tesco Pomegranate 250G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.50
£10.00/kg
1/2 of a pack (125g)
  • Energy312kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 250kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • Pomegranate.
  • Sweet & Vibrant Carefully prepared and bursting with juice
  • Sweet & Vibrant
  • Sweet & vibrant
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g)
Energy250kJ / 59kcal312kJ / 74kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.8g14.8g
Sugars11.8g14.8g
Fibre3.4g4.3g
Protein1.3g1.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

COME ON TESCO - where are these pomegranates from?

1 stars

Best pomegranate I have ever bought but where do they come from? Come on Tesco - 'produced in the UK for Tesco' just doesn't cut it with me!

Like water melon but you swallow the pips.

4 stars

Quite often very good product; sometimes, though, too much pip not enough fruit - they may be packaged in the UK but quality clearly depends on the country of origin/time of year. All other sellers are the same. Have experimented lots and Tesco's are as good as any.

Good but too short a use by date

3 stars

I like them with my yoghurt for breakfast but unfortunately thye have too short use by date when I get them so I will get them elsewhere until.

