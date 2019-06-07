Tesco Pomegranate 250G

COME ON TESCO - where are these pomegranates from?
Best pomegranate I have ever bought but where do they come from? Come on Tesco - 'produced in the UK for Tesco' just doesn't cut it with me!
Like water melon but you swallow the pips.
Quite often very good product; sometimes, though, too much pip not enough fruit - they may be packaged in the UK but quality clearly depends on the country of origin/time of year. All other sellers are the same. Have experimented lots and Tesco's are as good as any.
Good but too short a use by date
I like them with my yoghurt for breakfast but unfortunately thye have too short use by date when I get them so I will get them elsewhere until.