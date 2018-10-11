By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut 80G

Tesco Coconut 80G
£ 1.00
£12.50/kg
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1528kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut
  • Prepared chunks of crunchy coconut
  • Rich & silky
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Ghana

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1528kJ / 371kcal1222kJ / 297kcal
Fat36.0g28.8g
Saturates31.4g25.1g
Carbohydrate3.5g2.8g
Sugars3.5g2.8g
Fibre9.0g7.2g
Protein3.8g3.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Loved it but like a lot of your products you no longer do it

4 stars

No point no longer available

