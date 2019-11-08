By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango

2(21)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango
£ 0.95
£0.95/each
2 Typical slices of mango
  • Energy224kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Mango.
  • Hand picked Harvested in the morning from tropical groves to be sweet and juicy
  Hand picked Harvested in the morning from tropical groves to be sweet and juicy

Information

Ingredients

Mango

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Burkina Faso, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guinea, Mali, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    To prepare your mango
    1) Sit the mango stem-end down.
    2) Using a sharp knife, carefully cut either side of the stone to remove the 'cheeks'.
    3) Place the cheeks skin side down and score a grid into the yellow flesh.
    4) Turn inside out to reveal the delicious golden cubes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

various

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 Typical slices of mango (80g)
Energy280kJ / 66kcal224kJ / 53kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.1g11.3g
Sugars13.8g11.0g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C37.0mg (46%NRV)30.0mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--













21 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Product hard as a stone. No flavour and not at all

1 stars

Product hard as a stone. No flavour and not at all ripe! After a week still hard.

It was very dark green and hard as a rock. If anyo

1 stars

It was very dark green and hard as a rock. If anyone involved in selecting this thought even for a moment that it might conceivably be "perfectly ripe", they had clearly never eaten a mango - or, most probably, fruit of any kind. Timely reminder of why it's not a good idea to order this sort of thing through Tesco Online.

Under ripe

2 stars

Consistently under ripe when delivered. On occasions unusable for at least a week and then dry with no flavour

Please send us the mango green instead of ripe man

3 stars

Please send us the mango green instead of ripe mango.

Don't buy

1 stars

Not good quality, over ripe, not perfectly ripe, and was bruised.

Not perfectly ripe. Hard mango.

2 stars

Not perfectly ripe. Rather firm. Will have to wait several days to eat it.

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

I bought 2 mangoes as a treat on Tuesday. I opened one that evening and it was brown and mouldy. I threw it away. I opened the other and it was the same. I had deliberately chosen fruit that was not over ripe or too squidgy. I have emailed Tesco but have had no reply. Don't waste your money!

Not as good and tasty as they look

2 stars

The mango felt ripe, but was going bad from the stone outwards and the taste was not good. This is the third week that this has happened. Maybe this is why they are cheap

ROTTEN NOT RIPE!!!

1 stars

These mango's were seriously 'ROTTEN'!!!

Came chrushed

1 stars

Came chrushed

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

