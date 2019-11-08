Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango

Product hard as a stone. No flavour and not at all
It was very dark green and hard as a rock. If anyo
Under ripe
Consistently under ripe when delivered. On occasions unusable for at least a week and then dry with no flavour
Please send us the mango green instead of ripe man
Don't buy
Not good quality, over ripe, not perfectly ripe, and was bruised.
Not perfectly ripe. Hard mango.
Not perfectly ripe. Rather firm. Will have to wait several days to eat it.
Don't waste your money.
I bought 2 mangoes as a treat on Tuesday. I opened one that evening and it was brown and mouldy. I threw it away. I opened the other and it was the same. I had deliberately chosen fruit that was not over ripe or too squidgy. I have emailed Tesco but have had no reply. Don't waste your money!
Not as good and tasty as they look
The mango felt ripe, but was going bad from the stone outwards and the taste was not good. This is the third week that this has happened. Maybe this is why they are cheap
ROTTEN NOT RIPE!!!
These mango's were seriously 'ROTTEN'!!!
Came chrushed
Came chrushed