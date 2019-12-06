By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mango 250G

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Mango 250G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy331kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars16.6g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Mango
  • Carefully cut by hand and selected for ripeness
  • Smooth & Juicy
  • Produced in Brazil, Ghana or Egypt
  • Smooth & juicy
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Ghana, Produced in Brazil

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy265kJ / 63kcal331kJ / 78kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.6g17.0g
Sugars13.3g16.6g
Fibre1.8g2.3g
Protein0.7g0.9g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

awful

1 stars

it was dry hard and crunchy

Good for picnics

4 stars

Usually buys these for picnics or days out with the kids. They love mango and this is really convenient. Mango is normally sweet and the right level of firmness.

Unripe

1 stars

Brick hard!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here