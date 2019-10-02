By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pomegranates Each

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Pomegranates Each
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
3 tablespoons of pomegranate seeds
  • Energy206kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Pomegranate.
  • Hand picked Carefully grown in orchards to be vibrant and bursting with sweet juice
Information

Ingredients

Pomegranate

Produce of

Produce of India, Peru, Spain, Turkey, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    How to prepare your pomegranate
    1) With the 'crown' pointing upwards, slice the top off the pomegrante
    2) Score through the skin along the ridges from top to bottom.
    3) Pull open the pomegranate into a starfish shape.
    4) Tap the back of the skin firmly with a wooden spoon to dislodge the seeds.
    5) Enjoy the seeds or sprinkle them in salads, couscous or desserts

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy257kJ / 61kcal206kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.8g9.4g
Sugars11.8g9.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.3g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C13mg (16%NRV)10mg (13%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

First Class

5 stars

Beautiful. I took it to Slimming World as my donation to Slimmer of the week basket as I want others to try different fruit/veg and Tesco have such a variety of foods that no problem is envisaged. Eleanor

