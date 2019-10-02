Pomegranates Each

First Class
Beautiful. I took it to Slimming World as my donation to Slimmer of the week basket as I want others to try different fruit/veg and Tesco have such a variety of foods that no problem is envisaged. Eleanor
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ / 61kcal
Pomegranate
Produce of India, Peru, Spain, Turkey, USA
Wash before use.
How to prepare your pomegranate
1) With the 'crown' pointing upwards, slice the top off the pomegrante
2) Score through the skin along the ridges from top to bottom.
3) Pull open the pomegranate into a starfish shape.
4) Tap the back of the skin firmly with a wooden spoon to dislodge the seeds.
5) Enjoy the seeds or sprinkle them in salads, couscous or desserts
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|257kJ / 61kcal
|206kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|11.8g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|13mg (16%NRV)
|10mg (13%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
