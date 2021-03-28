We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Pork & Bacon Slices
Pork & Bacon Slices
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
6 Categories
Filter by
Ham Hock &
Pulled Pork
(2)
Filter by
Roast Pork
Slices
(1)
Filter by
Luncheon Meat
(3)
Filter by
Pork Loin &
Tongue
(2)
Filter by
Cooked Bacon
(1)
Filter by
Counter Pork
Slices
(2)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(8)
Filter by
Eastmans
(2)
Filter by
Billy Bear
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(11)
Filter by
No soya
(11)
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
No lactose
(9)
Filter by
No milk
(9)
Filter by
Sugar free
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
Tesco Deli Pork Lunch Tongue 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Tongue & Traditional Meats
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
2.20
£
13.00
/kg
Add Tesco Deli Pork Lunch Tongue 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Deli Pork Lunch Tongue 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Cooked Shredded & Meat Pieces
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.39
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 180G
Add
add Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 180G to basket
Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Cooked Shredded & Meat Pieces
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.39
/100g
Add Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 180G
Add
add Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 180G to basket
Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Cooked Bacon
shelf
£
2.50
£
4.17
/100g
Add Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G
Add
add Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G to basket
Tesco Prime Cuts Roasted Pork Loin 125G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Write a review
Rest of
Roast Pork Slices
shelf
£
1.75
£
1.40
/100g
Add Tesco Prime Cuts Roasted Pork Loin 125G
Add
add Tesco Prime Cuts Roasted Pork Loin 125G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Clubcard Price
Tesco British Pork Lunch Tongue Slices 125 G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Write a review
Rest of
Pork Loin & Tongue
shelf
£
1.75
£
1.40
/100g
Add Tesco British Pork Lunch Tongue Slices 125 G
Add
add Tesco British Pork Lunch Tongue Slices 125 G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products 100g - 130g
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2021 until 31/01/2022
Clubcard Price
Billy Bear Slices Of Pork & Turkey Sausage 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Luncheon Meat
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Billy Bear Slices Of Pork & Turkey Sausage 100G
Add
add Billy Bear Slices Of Pork & Turkey Sausage 100G to basket
Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Luncheon Meat
shelf
£
0.86
£
0.69
/100g
Add Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G
Add
add Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G to basket
Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slices 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Tongue & Traditional Meats
shelf
£
0.70
£
0.70
/100g
Add Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slices 100G
Add
add Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slices 100G to basket
Eastman's Pork Luncheon Meat 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Luncheon Meat
shelf
£
0.90
£
0.36
/100g
Add Eastman's Pork Luncheon Meat 250G
Add
add Eastman's Pork Luncheon Meat 250G to basket
Tesco Deli Haslet 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Tongue & Traditional Meats
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
1.30
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco Deli Haslet 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Deli Haslet 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(11)
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
(11)
Pork & Bacon Slices
(11)
Ham Hock & Pulled Pork
(2)
Roast Pork Slices
(1)
Luncheon Meat
(3)
Pork Loin & Tongue
(2)
Cooked Bacon
(1)
Counter Pork Slices
(2)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(8)
Eastmans
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(11)
No soya
(11)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close