Tesco Pork Haslet 4 Slice 120g

£1.70

£1.42/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
85kcal
353kJ
4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1175kJ / 283kcal

Cooked, seasoned, stuffed pork loaf made from chopped and shaped pork cuts.
Succulent & Tender
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Pork Fat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Kibbled Onion, Salt, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Dried Onion, Sage, Parsley, Parsley Extract, Yeast, Sage Extract, White Pepper, Flavouring (contains Wheat), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ginger, Pepper Extract, Pepper, Mustard Flour, Onion, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Cardamom, Pimento, Lemon Peel Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli, Mace, Coriander, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

