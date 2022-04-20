Tesco Prime Cuts Cumberland Sausages Slices 150G

Tasty
Very tasty and slightly spiced. Convenient and perfect for sandwiches
Good Sausage
A welcome addition although perhaps a little too piquant/peppery
A nice / different sandwich filler - but more slices per packet please thanks 😊 nice with onion chutney 👍
The sell by date was a bit short, a bit bland
Very tasty and become one of our regular purchases
Very tasty went very well with a salad
Great taste & good value
Lovely on sandwiches but even better on a baguette with egg! Good for salads too!!
This was a very tasty cooked meat used in sandwich
Found it bit to peppery so be nice if you like s
We used it in a sandwich, wasn't very flavoursome.
