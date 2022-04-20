We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Prime Cuts Cumberland Sausages Slices 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
One slice

Energy
258kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1031kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Oven roasted gluten free pork sausage slices.
  • British Pork Gluten free pork sausage slices seasoned with black pepper and herbs 6 Slices
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Onion, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Trisodium Diphosphate), Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sage, Pimento, Parsley, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Ginger Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Sage Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Chilled: 800W 1 min 30 secs/900W 1 min.
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy1031kJ / 248kcal258kJ / 62kcal
Fat17.8g4.5g
Saturates6.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate5.7g1.4g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein15.6g3.9g
Salt1.44g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
19 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and slightly spiced. Convenient and perfect for sandwiches

Good Sausage

4 stars

A welcome addition although perhaps a little too piquant/peppery

A nice / different sandwich filler - but more slic

5 stars

A nice / different sandwich filler - but more slices per packet please thanks 😊 nice with onion chutney 👍

The sell by date was a bit short, a bit bland

3 stars

The sell by date was a bit short, a bit bland

Very tasty and become one of our regular purchases

5 stars

Very tasty and become one of our regular purchases

Very tasty went very well with a salad

5 stars

Very tasty went very well with a salad

Great taste & good value

5 stars

Lovely on sandwiches but even better on a baguette with egg! Good for salads too!!

This was a very tasty cooked meat used in sandwich

5 stars

This was a very tasty cooked meat used in sandwiches. Made a nice change. Would also be great with a salad.

Found it bit to peppery so be nice if you like s

3 stars

Found it bit to peppery so be nice if you like spicy

We used it in a sandwich, wasn't very flavoursome.

3 stars

We used it in a sandwich, wasn't very flavoursome.

1-10 of 19 reviews

