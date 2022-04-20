We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 100G

4.4(10)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Clubcard Price

1/2 of a pack

Energy
337kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

high

13%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and shredded ham hock.
  • Slow cooked A prime cut cured, cooked and hot pulled for succulence
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
If heating, remove film lid and empty contents onto a microwaveable plate.
800W 1 min 45 secs/900W 1 min 30 secs.
Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

4 stars

I didn't give it 5 stars because I would have liked it to be a little less finely shredded, but the flavour was great and I will certainly buy it again.

5 stars

Very good quality ham, very lean and tasty, my wife and myself enjoyed eating it. you can have with flavoured rice, flavoured pasta, sandwiches, wraps etc ,

5 stars

A product I have enjoyed for some time;not always available and smaller packs do not seem as good value

5 stars

I still buy this very tasty ham, despite the size of the pack having become smaller.

5 stars

Can this be frozen?

5 stars

Fantastically useful product. Would have like pack slightly larger.

5 stars

I love this product as it’s both tasty and healthy and always a consistent quality. If I did have a moan it would be about the size as it used to be much bigger for the same price, however I use it cold in sandwiches and with salads etc but also add to things like Tesco Chunky vegetable sauce as this is a great combination and with Tesco Spagetti it’s a cheap and very tasty meal, one of my favourites!

5 stars

Lovely meat. Good quality. Great in sandwiches and omelette. Disappointed that the pack size has reduced.

4 stars

I enjoyed this ham hock. It is finely shreaded for sure, but it does not contain water unlike all the other packet sliced ham you get, so even if this is more awkward to use in a sandwich rather than sliced, it at least tastes of good quality ham which frankly is hard to find in a supermarket and generally only available in a butchers.

1 stars

This is just dreadful. It is not shredded it is dust. I have purchased this in store before and it bore no resemblance to what I received in my delivery yesterday. Had I noticed the quality at the time I would have returned it to the driver, it is totally not fit for purpose and only fit for the bin. 2 packs and £ wasted at a time when nobody can afford that.

