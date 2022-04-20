Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 100G

I didn't give it 5 stars because I would have like
I didn't give it 5 stars because I would have liked it to be a little less finely shredded, but the flavour was great and I will certainly buy it again.
Very good quality ham, very lean and tasty, my wife and myself enjoyed eating it. you can have with flavoured rice, flavoured pasta, sandwiches, wraps etc ,
Nice when you can get it
A product I have enjoyed for some time;not always available and smaller packs do not seem as good value
Full of flavour
I still buy this very tasty ham, despite the size of the pack having become smaller.
Fantastic
Can this be frozen?
Fantastically useful product. Would have like pack slightly larger.
A great product and very versatile
I love this product as it’s both tasty and healthy and always a consistent quality. If I did have a moan it would be about the size as it used to be much bigger for the same price, however I use it cold in sandwiches and with salads etc but also add to things like Tesco Chunky vegetable sauce as this is a great combination and with Tesco Spagetti it’s a cheap and very tasty meal, one of my favourites!
Lovely meat. Good quality. Great in sandwiches and omelette. Disappointed that the pack size has reduced.
I enjoyed this ham hock. It is finely shreaded for sure, but it does not contain water unlike all the other packet sliced ham you get, so even if this is more awkward to use in a sandwich rather than sliced, it at least tastes of good quality ham which frankly is hard to find in a supermarket and generally only available in a butchers.
Dust
This is just dreadful. It is not shredded it is dust. I have purchased this in store before and it bore no resemblance to what I received in my delivery yesterday. Had I noticed the quality at the time I would have returned it to the driver, it is totally not fit for purpose and only fit for the bin. 2 packs and £ wasted at a time when nobody can afford that.