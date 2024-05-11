We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slice 100g

Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slice 100g

£1.20

£1.20/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
30kcal
126kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 968kJ / 232kcal

Cooked, chopped and shaped pork liver sausage slices with added water.
Succulent and Tender
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (25%), Pork Rind, Pork Liver (22%), Water, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pea Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Onion, Milk Sugar, Lemon Peel, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Rapeseed oil and/or Sunflower oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

100g e

