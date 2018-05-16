Billy Bear Slices 100G

Product Description
- Delicious Slices of Pork Sausage, Cured and Cooked
- Packed in a Protective Atmosphere
- Free from gluten, lactose and soya
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (66%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Salt Replacers (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate), Spices, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Preservatives (Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Nitrite), Yeast Extract
Storage
Keep RefrigeratedOnce opened eat within 2 days. Do not exceed use-by date.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- For UK:
- Feldhues GmbH,
- c/o Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- KT16 6EJ,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|768kJ/184kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Protein
|11.4g
|Salt
|1.35g
