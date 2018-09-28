retrace footsteps
Well below the standard of your previous supplier will not buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 207kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pork (78%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Sugar, Dextrose, Honey, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Chilli Pepper, Ginger, Pimento), Spice Extracts (Coriander Extract, Capsicum Extract, Mace Extract), Potato Fibre.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
10 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|858kJ / 207kcal
|214kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|13.9g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
