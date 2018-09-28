By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastman's Pork Luncheon Meat 250G

1(1)Write a review
Eastman's Pork Luncheon Meat 250G
£ 0.80
£0.32/100g
2 slices
  • Energy214kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked reformed pork with added water and spices.
  • 20 Slices
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 20 Slices
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork (78%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Sugar, Dextrose, Honey, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Chilli Pepper, Ginger, Pimento), Spice Extracts (Coriander Extract, Capsicum Extract, Mace Extract), Potato Fibre.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy858kJ / 207kcal214kJ / 52kcal
Fat15.9g4.0g
Saturates5.7g1.4g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.5g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein13.9g3.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

retrace footsteps

1 stars

Well below the standard of your previous supplier will not buy again

