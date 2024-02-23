We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco British Pork Lunch Tongue 120g

Tesco British Pork Lunch Tongue 120g

5(1)
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
170kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 203kcal

Sliced, cured and cooked pork lunch tongue.
BRITISH PORK Traditionally cured and slow cooked for flavour
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Tongue, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

View all Pork & Bacon Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here