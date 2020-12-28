Food Love Stories
Carl's 'all-change' casserole
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large, shallow casserole dish over a medium heat.
- Add 8 Tesco Plant Chef sausages, cook for 3-5 mins. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add 1 sliced onion to the pan and cook for 5 mins until softened.
- Stir in 2 crushed garlic cloves, 1/2 tsp ground cumin and 1/2 tsp ground coriander. Cook for 1 min.
- Add 400g chopped tomatoes, 400g haricot beans and 350ml boiling water.
- Stir in 1/2 veg stock pot and 1 tbsp mango chutney. Bring to boil, reduce heat, simmer for 5 mins.
- Return sausages to pan with 250g squash, cover and cook for 10-15 mins more until squash is cooked.
- Stir in 125g spinach and cook until just wilted. Sprinkle over 15g fresh parsley and serve.
