Food Love Stories

Carl's 'all-change' casserole

  1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large, shallow casserole dish over a medium heat.
  2. Add 8 Tesco Plant Chef sausages, cook for 3-5 mins. Remove from pan and set aside.
  3. Add 1 sliced onion to the pan and cook for 5 mins until softened.
  4. Stir in 2 crushed garlic cloves, 1/2 tsp ground cumin and 1/2 tsp ground coriander. Cook for 1 min.
  5. Add 400g chopped tomatoes, 400g haricot beans and 350ml boiling water.
  6. Stir in 1/2 veg stock pot and 1 tbsp mango chutney. Bring to boil, reduce heat, simmer for 5 mins.
  7. Return sausages to pan with 250g squash, cover and cook for 10-15 mins more until squash is cooked.
  8. Stir in 125g spinach and cook until just wilted. Sprinkle over 15g fresh parsley and serve.

