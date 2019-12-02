Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L

SAY NO TO VEGETABLE OIL!!!!!!!
To oily for me prefer sand paper personally. I thought it was really liquideeeeey and i couldn't drink it like my usual couldn't taste the vegetables.i ordered veg oil not vegtable oil what a disgrace.
A great product at a great price!
Perfectly good for all purposes. Why pay more. The usual guideline is vegetable oil for deep frying, sunflower oil for shallow frying and olive oil for roasting. This vegetable oil seems to be perfectly good for all uses.
good for a all, frying.
really good oil,used it for a long time,
Does what it says on the bottle
I buy this all the time .
Fantastic!
Rapeseed oil. Which is actually really good for you ( as oils go ). So health on a budget!