Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L

4(5)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy509kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3393kJ / 825kcal

Product Description

  • Rapeseed oil
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate. Keep away from direct sunlight. N.B. Best before End: see neck of bottle (this is included in the Storage information section)

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • FOR BEST RESULTS: Only use for deep frying 2-3 times then discard.

    Take care not to overheat.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.Allow to cool first.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy3393kJ / 825kcal509kJ / 124kcal
Fat91.7g13.8g
Saturates7.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.Allow to cool first.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

SAY NO TO VEGETABLE OIL!!!!!!!

1 stars

To oily for me prefer sand paper personally. I thought it was really liquideeeeey and i couldn't drink it like my usual couldn't taste the vegetables.i ordered veg oil not vegtable oil what a disgrace.

A great product at a great price!

5 stars

Perfectly good for all purposes. Why pay more. The usual guideline is vegetable oil for deep frying, sunflower oil for shallow frying and olive oil for roasting. This vegetable oil seems to be perfectly good for all uses.

good for a all, frying.

5 stars

really good oil,used it for a long time,

Does what it says on the bottle

5 stars

I buy this all the time .

Fantastic!

5 stars

Rapeseed oil. Which is actually really good for you ( as oils go ). So health on a budget!

