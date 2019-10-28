Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G Ce

Nice toms
Nice quality tomatoes, we buy lots, unfortunately the identical tins in multi packs which are cheaper come wrapped in a useless plastic film that goes straight in the bin. Ditch the useless packaging please, we don’t need it.
I have always bought this product, although I did settle for the cheeper one before this. I use it in most of all my cooking.
Flaverful
I bought this a month ago and it’s the best tasting tinned tomatoes out there.
Tasty
I use chopped tomatoes quiet frequently and found these extremely tasty and of great quality with a low and affordable price
just good on toast
These Tomato's can be good on toast or in your cooking in any case they are good for your health.
Great standby
Always use these in my recipes
Reasonable price and a good product
Good tomatoes. Occasionally some skin but not much. Stock up before brexit!
Good value for money
Really good tomatoes. Better than some more expensive brands. Chunky tomato pieces and quite thick sauce. Really tasty.
Chopped tomatoes - yum
These are part of our weekly shops really lovely!