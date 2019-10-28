By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G Ce

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G Ce
£ 0.35
£0.88/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped tomatoes in rich tomato juice.
  • VINE RIPENED Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (65%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can
Energy106kJ / 25kcal213kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g8.0g
Sugars4.0g8.0g
Fibre0.9g1.8g
Protein1.4g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Nice toms

3 stars

Nice quality tomatoes, we buy lots, unfortunately the identical tins in multi packs which are cheaper come wrapped in a useless plastic film that goes straight in the bin. Ditch the useless packaging please, we don’t need it.

I have always bought this product, although I did

5 stars

I have always bought this product, although I did settle for the cheeper one before this. I use it in most of all my cooking.

Flaverful

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and it’s the best tasting tinned tomatoes out there.

Tasty

5 stars

I use chopped tomatoes quiet frequently and found these extremely tasty and of great quality with a low and affordable price

just good on toast

5 stars

These Tomato's can be good on toast or in your cooking in any case they are good for your health.

Great standby

5 stars

Always use these in my recipes

Reasonable price and a good product

4 stars

Good tomatoes. Occasionally some skin but not much. Stock up before brexit!

Good value for money

5 stars

Really good tomatoes. Better than some more expensive brands. Chunky tomato pieces and quite thick sauce. Really tasty.

Chopped tomatoes - yum

5 stars

These are part of our weekly shops really lovely!

