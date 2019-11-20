By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Haricot Beans In Water 400G

Tesco Haricot Beans In Water 400G
½ of a can
  • Energy495kJ 118kcal
  • Fat1.0g
  • Saturates0.2g
  • Sugars0.6g
  • Salt<0.01g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 419kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Haricot beans in water.
  • Sorted for quality, ready for stews and sides
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 3 mins / 2½ mins.
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W). Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (118g)
Energy419kJ / 100kcal495kJ / 118kcal
Fat0.8g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate13.7g16.1g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre6.1g7.2g
Protein6.3g7.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
So versatile

5 stars

All my family love these beans I add them to most of my dishes including spaghetti Bolognese, cottage pie, casseroles and stews they bulk up the dishes and is one of your five a day

