Tesco Baby Spinach 220G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Baby Spinach 220G
£ 1.25
£0.57/100g

  • Energy137kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 124kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Baby spinach leaves.
  • A 110g serving of baby spinach leaves can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for Vitamin A of 800µg.
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Mild Young, tender leaves selected for their delicate flavour.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across Europe, we take the highest quality spinach leaves and tenderly wash them ensuring they are ready to eat, and have a delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 220g
  • Vitamin A supports the maintenance of normal vision as part of a varied and balanced diet
Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (110g)
Energy124kJ / 30kcal137kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.8g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.7g
Sugars1.5g1.7g
Fibre2.7g3.0g
Protein2.8g3.1g
Salt0.4g0.4g
Vitamin A589µg (74%NRV)648µg (81%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

These are nice and handy that they come washed and

4 stars

These are nice and handy that they come washed and ready to eat. I just wish the stems were cut.

used it instead of lettuce

5 stars

used it instead of lettuce

