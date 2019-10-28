Tesco Butternut Squash Chunks 500G

Annoyingly I bought 3 packs by accident! I cooked
Annoyingly I bought 3 packs by accident! I cooked these as per the packet guidance, but they were watery and tasteless - not at all like fresh. Awful!
Excellent product! Hardly ever in stock though!
Lovely taste, nicely packed. I use it in risotto, cooks in minutes.
Not very good quality - mine had hard bits in it and just went mushy when I cooked it in the oven - won't buy again and packaging looks to be of the Finest range so deceiving
The chunks are great but the packaging in "portrait" format doesn't work: the hole in the resealable bag is too small to get the chunks out easily after they've stuck together in the freezer so it splits. Please reconsider the packaging.
I used to rate this very highly, but the new packaging is so difficult to work with. It has a resealable top, but the new shape means that it does not open wide enough to get the chunks out easily. In addition the plastic of the bag has gone from recyclable with plastic bags to non recyclable anywhere and if you try opening that resealable top too energetically it splits easily, meaning you have to transfer the rest of the contents to a new bag anyway. I have switched to buying my Butternut squash chunks from elsewhere.
The product is of reasonable quality. The packaging is a resealable bag. The seal is so short it makes it almost impossible to get the product out. Finally given up, cut the top off and using a clip to reseal. It is bad enough that the packaging is no recyclable as so much is with Tesco.
I use this for soups and curries etc. Cooks just like the fresh stuff without the hassle and tastes fine.