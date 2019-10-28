By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Butternut Squash Chunks 500G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Butternut Squash Chunks 500G
£ 1.40
£2.80/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy136kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash chunks.
  • Cooks ingredients Peeled, diced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • COOKS INGREDIENTS Peeled, diced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 26-30 mins. Place on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 26-30 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy170kJ / 40kcal136kJ / 32kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.9g6.3g
Sugars4.4g3.5g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin A605µg (76%NRV)484µg (61%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Annoyingly I bought 3 packs by accident! I cooked

1 stars

Annoyingly I bought 3 packs by accident! I cooked these as per the packet guidance, but they were watery and tasteless - not at all like fresh. Awful!

Always out of stock!

5 stars

Excellent product! Hardly ever in stock though!

Lovely taste

5 stars

Lovely taste, nicely packed. I use it in risotto, cooks in minutes.

Not very good quality - mine had hard bits in it a

2 stars

Not very good quality - mine had hard bits in it and just went mushy when I cooked it in the oven - won't buy again and packaging looks to be of the Finest range so deceiving

Please change the packaging

3 stars

The chunks are great but the packaging in "portrait" format doesn't work: the hole in the resealable bag is too small to get the chunks out easily after they've stuck together in the freezer so it splits. Please reconsider the packaging.

I used to rate this very highly, but the new packa

2 stars

I used to rate this very highly, but the new packaging is so difficult to work with. It has a resealable top, but the new shape means that it does not open wide enough to get the chunks out easily. In addition the plastic of the bag has gone from recyclable with plastic bags to non recyclable anywhere and if you try opening that resealable top too energetically it splits easily, meaning you have to transfer the rest of the contents to a new bag anyway. I have switched to buying my Butternut squash chunks from elsewhere.

Packaging not fit for purpose.

3 stars

The product is of reasonable quality. The packaging is a resealable bag. The seal is so short it makes it almost impossible to get the product out. Finally given up, cut the top off and using a clip to reseal. It is bad enough that the packaging is no recyclable as so much is with Tesco.

Worth buying

5 stars

I use this for soups and curries etc. Cooks just like the fresh stuff without the hassle and tastes fine.

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Sweet Potato Chunks 600G

£ 1.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg

£ 1.10
£1.10/kg

Tesco Sweet Potatoes Loose

£ 0.38
£1.10/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here