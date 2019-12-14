By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loose Brown Onions

2.5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Loose Brown Onions
£ 0.09
£0.75/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Brown onions
  • Great in soups, stews, stir fry's or even a salad. Delicious Caramelised.
  • Packs flavour into any meal

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Spain, Egypt, New Zealand

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 100g serving contains
Energy166kJ / 39kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

22 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Bland

3 stars

I wish Tesco stocked some sharp onions, the ones that make you cry. Despite lack of taste I've ordered these a few times. They have always been fresh and firm and decent size. They're just bland.

Consistently delicious, rarely deseased

5 stars

One of the best vegetable items to be found. Loads of flavour, often slightly garlic. Firm and well formed. Essential for a great winter stew.

No more plastic please

3 stars

Not bad onions as onions go, but PLEASE do not put them in plastic. One week its netting the next its plastic! :(

Good value, but variable in size.

4 stars

Usually good value, and flavour is usually good. The considerable variation in size week-to-week can be a problem when ordering a given number for delivery, maybe better to order by weight.

STOP with the plastic!

1 stars

If i order loose onions to reduce plastic i feel cheated when Tescos put them in plastic bags to deliver them to me. Please stop!

I asked one of my home delivery guys. You can't s

2 stars

I asked one of my home delivery guys. You can't specify both weight and quantity. They are mutually exclusive. I have ordered 3 and as others have said they were too small.

very often the onions I receive are bad inside

1 stars

very often the onions I receive are bad inside

wrong size

2 stars

Bought just the one and it came big as a mango !!! Tasteless

Yes very nice tasty and price very good

5 stars

Yes very nice tasty and price very good

I ordered onions, not pickled onions! The size of

1 stars

I ordered onions, not pickled onions! The size of these were absolutely disgusting. Daylight robbery!!!

