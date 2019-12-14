Loose Brown Onions

Bland
I wish Tesco stocked some sharp onions, the ones that make you cry. Despite lack of taste I've ordered these a few times. They have always been fresh and firm and decent size. They're just bland.
Consistently delicious, rarely deseased
One of the best vegetable items to be found. Loads of flavour, often slightly garlic. Firm and well formed. Essential for a great winter stew.
No more plastic please
Not bad onions as onions go, but PLEASE do not put them in plastic. One week its netting the next its plastic! :(
Good value, but variable in size.
Usually good value, and flavour is usually good. The considerable variation in size week-to-week can be a problem when ordering a given number for delivery, maybe better to order by weight.
STOP with the plastic!
If i order loose onions to reduce plastic i feel cheated when Tescos put them in plastic bags to deliver them to me. Please stop!
I asked one of my home delivery guys. You can't s
I asked one of my home delivery guys. You can't specify both weight and quantity. They are mutually exclusive. I have ordered 3 and as others have said they were too small.
very often the onions I receive are bad inside
wrong size
Bought just the one and it came big as a mango !!! Tasteless
Yes very nice tasty and price very good
I ordered onions, not pickled onions! The size of
I ordered onions, not pickled onions! The size of these were absolutely disgusting. Daylight robbery!!!