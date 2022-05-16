Tesco Spinach 500G

Should not have been sold
Spinach was yellow inside bag and had to bin whole packet unopened
Good spinach
I've always been happy with this bag of spinach whenever I order it in my online shopping. Never soggy or disappointing.
Disgusting wet Spinach
I need Spinach in my diet but these are nasty. They are wet and soggy and are off on the first day
Very wet inside packet. Half the spinach was so we
Very wet inside packet. Half the spinach was so wet, it was slimy and not edible.
oh dear tesco, another week of old soggy spinach..
oh dear tesco, another week of old soggy spinach.....
The spinach was already wet and soggy.
The spinach was already wet and soggy as soon as it arrived.
Doesn't last as it starts wet and unless you are l
Doesn't last as it starts wet and unless you are lucky and get a dry pack and eat it straight away you will end up with a slimy mess.
The leaves are crushed! Doubt it will last even 2
The leaves are crushed! Doubt it will last even 2 days!
Most of it was so much she had turned to water in
Most of it was so much she had turned to water in the bag not very good quality vegetables and salad doesn’t arrive fresh
Yellowed, mottled and looked infested.
Yellowed mottled infested looking leaves. I had to throw the whole bag out immediately on the day of delivery. This product seems to have gone downhill since I last purchased it. I doubt I'll be buying this again unless the quality improves dramatically. Which is a shame as it's a staple on a low carb diet. I don't mind imperfect fruit and veg but this was inedible and a waste of money.