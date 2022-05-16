We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Spinach 500G

1.8(27)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Spinach 500G

£ 1.77
£3.54/kg

1/5 of the pack (90g) contains

Energy
112kJ
27kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 124kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • spinach
  • tender dark green leaves of spinach with a distinctive flavour
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Spinach (100%).

Allergy Information

  • may contain nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated always keep this product refrigerated to ensure its freshness. always consume this product by use by date on the front of the pack. once opened, either decant it into an airtight container or roll the bag very tightly. this will ensure leaves do not become dehydrated and the product will last for longer.

Net Contents

450ge

Nutrition

Typical ValuesA typical 100g serving contains1/5 of the pack (90g) contains
Energy124kJ / 30kcal112kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.8g0.7g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.4g
Sugars1.5g1.4g
Fibre2.7g2.4g
Protein2.8g2.5g
Salt0.3g0.2g
Vitamin A589µg (74%NRV)530µg (66%NRV)
27 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Should not have been sold

1 stars

Spinach was yellow inside bag and had to bin whole packet unopened

Good spinach

5 stars

I've always been happy with this bag of spinach whenever I order it in my online shopping. Never soggy or disappointing.

Disgusting wet Spinach

1 stars

I need Spinach in my diet but these are nasty. They are wet and soggy and are off on the first day

Very wet inside packet. Half the spinach was so we

2 stars

Very wet inside packet. Half the spinach was so wet, it was slimy and not edible.

oh dear tesco, another week of old soggy spinach..

2 stars

oh dear tesco, another week of old soggy spinach.....

The spinach was already wet and soggy.

1 stars

The spinach was already wet and soggy as soon as it arrived.

Doesn't last as it starts wet and unless you are l

1 stars

Doesn't last as it starts wet and unless you are lucky and get a dry pack and eat it straight away you will end up with a slimy mess.

The leaves are crushed! Doubt it will last even 2

2 stars

The leaves are crushed! Doubt it will last even 2 days!

Most of it was so much she had turned to water in

1 stars

Most of it was so much she had turned to water in the bag not very good quality vegetables and salad doesn’t arrive fresh

Yellowed, mottled and looked infested.

1 stars

Yellowed mottled infested looking leaves. I had to throw the whole bag out immediately on the day of delivery. This product seems to have gone downhill since I last purchased it. I doubt I'll be buying this again unless the quality improves dramatically. Which is a shame as it's a staple on a low carb diet. I don't mind imperfect fruit and veg but this was inedible and a waste of money.

1-10 of 27 reviews

