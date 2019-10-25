Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

Other supermarket own brands are better
I've tried most brands of mango chutney: this was my first try of Tesco own brand and will be my last. Bland, tasteless and very runny. Won't buy again. From Tesco, will opt for well known brands only whilst I have to use online ordering / home delivery. Will revert to the other supermarket own brand after that... Or, start to make my own - chutney's easy to make!
Tesco Mango Chutney adds depth to a curry.
We found Tesco Mango Chutney to be excellent quality. Just as flavoursome as the more expensive brands. I would always use this as an accompaniment with curry or just to sweeten a bolognese sauce (my taste).
Quality Mango Chutney - Not Jam
Very suprised Tesco you have beat off the competition with this very well balanced mango chutney with small pieces of mango it will now be a regular on my shopping list, Thanks Tesco.
Good tasty chutney at a good price.
First time I have tried Tesco mango chutney and it is excellent and tastes very similar to other much more expensive brands. I would have liked more 'chunks' of mango but will be using this in future with my curries etc.
Not for Me
This to me is bland, I used to buy Tesco Spicy Mango Chutney, which I much preferred. It had a slight kick to it and went well with Tesco's Indian food. Shame they stopped selling it.
love it on anything, but mostly chicken
I bought this as I love a chutney with my Quick cook chicken items it makes all the difference to a meal.
Great value
great taste