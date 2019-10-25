By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Mango Chutney 230G
£ 1.00
£4.35/kg
per tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy149kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 992kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Mango chutney with spices.
  Mango chutney with spices.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Chunky diced Indian mangoes, lightly spiced with red chilli and cardamom
  • A taste of India
  • Chunky, diced Indian mangoes, lightly spiced with red chilli and cardamom
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Mango (44%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spices (Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cardamom).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 15 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper tablespoon (15g)
Energy992kJ / 234kcal149kJ / 35kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate56.6g8.5g
Sugars52.4g7.9g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt2.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Other supermarket own brands are better

2 stars

I've tried most brands of mango chutney: this was my first try of Tesco own brand and will be my last. Bland, tasteless and very runny. Won't buy again. From Tesco, will opt for well known brands only whilst I have to use online ordering / home delivery. Will revert to the other supermarket own brand after that... Or, start to make my own - chutney's easy to make!

Tesco Mango Chutney adds depth to a curry.

5 stars

We found Tesco Mango Chutney to be excellent quality. Just as flavoursome as the more expensive brands. I would always use this as an accompaniment with curry or just to sweeten a bolognese sauce (my taste).

Quality Mango Chutney - Not Jam

5 stars

Very suprised Tesco you have beat off the competition with this very well balanced mango chutney with small pieces of mango it will now be a regular on my shopping list, Thanks Tesco.

Good tasty chutney at a good price.

4 stars

First time I have tried Tesco mango chutney and it is excellent and tastes very similar to other much more expensive brands. I would have liked more 'chunks' of mango but will be using this in future with my curries etc.

Not for Me

2 stars

This to me is bland, I used to buy Tesco Spicy Mango Chutney, which I much preferred. It had a slight kick to it and went well with Tesco's Indian food. Shame they stopped selling it.

love it on anything, but mostly chicken

5 stars

I bought this as I love a chutney with my Quick cook chicken items it makes all the difference to a meal.

Great value

5 stars

great taste

