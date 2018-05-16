By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Gin Parlour – all about gin

Classic and dry

A curated collection of robust, juniper led gin styles

Shop classic and dry gin

Floral and herbal

A bouquet of fragrant floral and herbaceous botanical styles

Shop floral and herbal gin

Fruity and flavoured

An exploratory taste adventure of complementary flavours

Shop fruity and flavoured gin

Spiced and savoury

Expressions inspired by global cultures, cuisine and terrain

Shop spiced and savoury gin

Citrus and zesty

Aromatic and uplifting, with a fresh zing on the palate

Shop citrus and zesty gin

New

Wildcat Bramble

Blackberry flavoured gin with a rich burst of berry sweetness

Gin gifts

Wonderful flavours in beautiful bottles for both gin lovers and gin novices

Shop gin gifts

Festive gin cocktails

Gordon's Christmas Pink Fizz

Topped with Prosecco and garnished with strawberries for a festive fizz

See Gordon's cocktail recipe

Opihr Home for Christmas Cocktail

Mixed with ginger ale and cranberries for a refreshing seasonal sip

See Opihr cocktail recipe

Sipsmith Sloe Gin

A British take on the classic Kir Royale using sweet Sipsmith Sloe Gin

See Sipsmith cocktail recipe

Silent Pool Gin Festive Spritz

A rich cherry brandy and gin cocktail, tempered with the zing of lemon juice

See Silent Pool cocktail recipe

Sipsmith

Meet the passionate founders behind Sipsmith

Just over 10 years ago, Sam and Fairfax set out on a mission to make a gin of truly uncompromising quality. With the genius of Master Distiller, Jared, they kicked off the craft gin revolution

"Every bottle of our gin is lovingly laboured over by our dedicated distillers; no regimented processes, no automation, just a craftsman’s flair and a passion for things well made"

Sam and the Sipsmith team

Learn how to make the perfect gin and tonic

Sipsmith shows us how it's done

All things gin

Low and no alcohol

Lighter styles with reduced or no alcoholic strength

Shop low and no alcohol

Gin liqueurs

Delectably smooth styles in a variety of vibrant flavours

Shop gin liqueurs
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here