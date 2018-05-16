By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brockmans Gin 70 Cl

Brockmans Gin 70 Cl
£ 34.00
£48.58/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • 28 UK Units per bottle
  • Recyclable
  • Intensely smooth
  • Infused with exquisite botanicals
  • Pack size: 70CL

Tasting Notes

  • A unique blend of botanicals with subtle notes of berry give an intensely smooth taste, to this beautifully made Gin

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled in England from 100% neutral grain spirit

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect Serve: 50ml Brockmans Gin topped with a premium tonic and garnished with a twist of grapefruit and 2 blueberries. Serve over extra-large ice cubes.

Name and address

  • Brockmans Gin Ltd.,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 35 Soho Square,
  • London,
  • W1D 3QX,
  • United Kingdom.

  • www.brockmansgin.com

70cl ℮

