Clubcard Price

Tanqueray 10 70Cl

Write a review
Tanqueray 10 70Cl
£34.00
£48.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • 100% Grain Neutral Spirits
  • Small batch gin distilled with imported fresh citrus and botanicals
  • Inspired by Charles Tanqueray's pursuit of perfection, Tanqueray no. Ten is distilled in small batches with fresh whole citrus fruits and the finest hand-selected botanicals. This is the ultimate gin for the ultimate cocktail and our tribute to a pioneer in gin making.
  • A super-premium gin making perfectly balanced gin tonic and an excellent base for martinis and cocktails
  • This award -winning product is the only gin in the prestigious globally acclaimed San Francisco Spirits Hall of Fame
  • Distilled in small batches with fresh citrus fruits, camomile flowers and other hand selected botanicals
  • Enjoy Alcohol Responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie
  • Tanqueray No. Ten Distilled Gin was created by brand founder Charles Tanqueray in 1830 and set the standard as the first ultra-premium gin. It is produced in small batches in a still called Tiny Ten and every bottle carries a seal marking Charles Tanqueray's name, a symbol of quality and more than 180 years of distilling excellence.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Tanqueray Gordon & Company Limited London, England Co Distilleries

  • Fresh citrus and camomile flowers with a light sherbet and juniper finish
  • The subtle flavours are best enjoyed in martinis, or with tonic and slice of grapefruit
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Inspired by Charles Tanqueray's pursuit of perfection, Tanqueray no. Ten is distilled in small batches with fresh whole citrus fruits and the finest hand-selected botanicals

Alcohol Units

33.1

ABV

47.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled for:
  • Charles Tanqueray & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,

Return to

  • Charles Tanqueray & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • England.
  • tanqueray.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

More like a pepper vodka

4 stars

A hard one to rate. Based on a comparison with the original Tanqueray, this tastes less ‘ginny’. The juniper taste is not so strong. To me it tastes more like a pepper vodka, which I actually prefer. That makes it better to drink neat (or with a little water).

Having drunk Tanqueray gin for many years while tr

3 stars

Having drunk Tanqueray gin for many years while travelling Europe, I do not think that Tanqueray Gin is a match for the original.

The best gin ever!. Makes the perfect G&T!!

5 stars

Great quality - worth the extra money good to buy when on offer!!

