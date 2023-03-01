Tanqueray 10 70Cl

More like a pepper vodka
A hard one to rate. Based on a comparison with the original Tanqueray, this tastes less ‘ginny’. The juniper taste is not so strong. To me it tastes more like a pepper vodka, which I actually prefer. That makes it better to drink neat (or with a little water).
Having drunk Tanqueray gin for many years while travelling Europe, I do not think that Tanqueray Gin is a match for the original.
The best gin ever!. Makes the perfect G&T!!
Great quality - worth the extra money good to buy when on offer!!