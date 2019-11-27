Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Spirits
Spirits Gift Sets
Spirits Gift Sets
Showing
1-24
of
49 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(8)
Filter by
Special Offers
(18)
1 Category
Filter by
Spirits Gift
Sets
(49)
23 Brands
Filter by
Blue Tree
(10)
Filter by
Jack Daniels
(8)
Filter by
Baileys
(5)
Filter by
Gift Creation
(5)
Filter by
Other
(2)
Filter by
Smirnoff
(2)
Filter by
Absolut
(1)
Filter by
Beams
Internatio
(1)
Filter by
Bombay
Sapphire
(1)
Filter by
Chivas Regal
(1)
Filter by
Ciroc
(1)
Filter by
Courvoisier
(1)
Filter by
Disaronno
(1)
Filter by
Famous Grouse
(1)
Filter by
Gordons
(1)
Filter by
Grants
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(14)
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Halal
(1)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Low alcohol
(1)
Filter by
No alcohol
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(49)
Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl
Add
add Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl to basket
Craft Gin Selection Gift Set 4X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Craft Gin Selection Gift Set 4X5cl
Add
add Craft Gin Selection Gift Set 4X5cl to basket
Gin & Botanicals Gift Set 5Clx3
Was £12.00 Then £10.00 Now £7.50 Save £4.50
Offer valid for delivery from 27/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
7.50
£
50.00
/litre
Add Gin & Botanicals Gift Set 5Clx3
Add
add Gin & Botanicals Gift Set 5Clx3 to basket
Was £12.00 Then £10.00 Now £7.50 Save £4.50
Offer valid for delivery from 27/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Gin Cocktail Mixers Gift Set 4X70ml
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.79
/100ml
Add Gin Cocktail Mixers Gift Set 4X70ml
Add
add Gin Cocktail Mixers Gift Set 4X70ml to basket
Chivas Scotch Whisky Blending Kit 6 X 5Cl
Was £20.00 Then £18.00 Now £15.00 Save £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 25/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
50.00
/litre
Add Chivas Scotch Whisky Blending Kit 6 X 5Cl
Add
add Chivas Scotch Whisky Blending Kit 6 X 5Cl to basket
Was £20.00 Then £18.00 Now £15.00 Save £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 25/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
The Pink Gin Trio Selection Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
8.00
£
53.34
/litre
Add The Pink Gin Trio Selection Gift Set
Add
add The Pink Gin Trio Selection Gift Set to basket
Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set
Add
add Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set to basket
Bombay Sapphire Gin 35Cl With Glass Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Bombay Sapphire Gin 35Cl With Glass Gift Set
Add
add Bombay Sapphire Gin 35Cl With Glass Gift Set to basket
Ciroc Vodka 20Cl & 2 Glasses Gift Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Ciroc Vodka 20Cl & 2 Glasses Gift Pack
Add
add Ciroc Vodka 20Cl & 2 Glasses Gift Pack to basket
Jack Daniels 3X5cl & Tumbler Gift Set
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Jack Daniels 3X5cl & Tumbler Gift Set
Add
add Jack Daniels 3X5cl & Tumbler Gift Set to basket
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3X5cl
Add
add Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3X5cl to basket
Jj Whitley Gin Bus 5 Pack Assortment Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Jj Whitley Gin Bus 5 Pack Assortment Gift Set
Add
add Jj Whitley Gin Bus 5 Pack Assortment Gift Set to basket
New
Single Malt Whisky Selection Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
9.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Single Malt Whisky Selection Gift Set
Add
add Single Malt Whisky Selection Gift Set to basket
Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack
Add
add Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack to basket
One Gin Gin 2X5cl With Jigger Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add One Gin Gin 2X5cl With Jigger Gift Set
Add
add One Gin Gin 2X5cl With Jigger Gift Set to basket
New
Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
75.00
/litre
Add Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl
Add
add Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl to basket
Baileys Hot Chocolate Mug & Mini Whisk Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Baileys Hot Chocolate Mug & Mini Whisk Gift Set
Add
add Baileys Hot Chocolate Mug & Mini Whisk Gift Set to basket
Baileys Original Cream Liqueur 20Cl & Tumbler Gift Set
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Baileys Original Cream Liqueur 20Cl & Tumbler Gift Set
Add
add Baileys Original Cream Liqueur 20Cl & Tumbler Gift Set to basket
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Gift Pack 3X5cl
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
50.00
/75cl
Add Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Gift Pack 3X5cl
Add
add Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Gift Pack 3X5cl to basket
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Premium Gin Selection Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
9.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Premium Gin Selection Gift Set
Add
add Premium Gin Selection Gift Set to basket
Baileys Flavours Glass & Chocolate Heart Truffle Gift Set
Save £1.00 Was £8.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Baileys Flavours Glass & Chocolate Heart Truffle Gift Set
Add
add Baileys Flavours Glass & Chocolate Heart Truffle Gift Set to basket
Save £1.00 Was £8.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
A Pink G&T Moment Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add A Pink G&T Moment Gift Set
Add
add A Pink G&T Moment Gift Set to basket
Gin Chic Glass Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits & Liqueurs Gift Sets
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Gin Chic Glass Gift Set
Add
add Gin Chic Glass Gift Set to basket
Baileys And Plain Chocolate Cups Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
9.00
£
9.00
/each
Add Baileys And Plain Chocolate Cups Gift Set
Add
add Baileys And Plain Chocolate Cups Gift Set to basket
Showing
1-24
of
49 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(8)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(18)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(49)
Spirits
(49)
Spirits Gift Sets
(49)
Spirits Gift Sets
(49)
Filter by
BRAND
Blue Tree
(10)
Jack Daniels
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(14)
No egg
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close