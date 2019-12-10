Caorunn Gin 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Small Batch Scottish Gin
- With depth in every detail, personally crafted in the Scottish Highlands. An invigorating infusion of 5 handpicked Celtic botanicals, pure grain spirit and crystal clear Scottish water. Dry and crisp with fruity, floral notes, best enjoyed with red apple. Modern London Dry Gin.
- Gin Master: S.O. Buley Premium Handcrafted Gin
- Tasting Notes*
- Invigorating, clean and crisp, aromatic with a long dry finish.
- Nose: Fresh, floral, citrus, slightly spicy and aromatic.
- Taste: Clean, crisp, sweet and full-bodied.
- Finish: Refreshing, long lasting, crisp and slightly drying.
- Award Winning Taste*
- Beverage Testing Institute Gold 2017
- Blue Lifestyle Double Gold 95 Points Seal of Approval 2017
- The Gin Masters The Spirits Business Gold 2015
- Best of the Best
- San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2016 Silver Medal
- Scottish Gin Awards 2017 Winner
- *Foraged Rowan Berries
- *Copper Berry Chamber
- *Depth in every drop.
- The Scottish Gin.
- Caorunn (pronounced 'ka-roon', Gaelic for Rowan Berry) is handcrafted by the progressive Gin Master Simon Buley.
- 6 traditional and 5 local botanicals from the Speyside hills are infused in the world's only working Copper Berry Chamber from the 1920s.
- The traditional, slow infusion process ensures maximum uptake of the flavours and aromas of the botanicals.
- Copper berry chamber infused
- 100% grain neutral spirit
- Rowan berry, dandelion, bog myrtle, coul blush apple, heather
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
29.3
ABV
41.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Caorunn & T
- Ingredients:
- One part Caorunn Gin
- One part Premium Tonic Water
- Method:
- Build over ice and garnish with a thin wedge of red apple to further invigorate its dry and crisp taste.
- Caorunn Apple Martini*
- Ingredients:
- Five parts Caorunn Gin
- One part Vermouth
- Method: Stir over ice
- Garnish: Caramelised apple slice
- Glass: Martini
Name and address
- Distilled At:
- Balmenach Distillery,
- Cromdale,
- Scotland,
- PH26 3PF.
Return to
- www.caorunngin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100ml)
|kJ
|966.3
|Kcal
|230.9
|Fat
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|Carbs
|0g
|Sugar
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
