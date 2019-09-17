Hendrick's Gin 70Cl

An old favourite that never disappoints! 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 17th September 2019 Hendrick’s Gin immediately draws you in with the black bottle, to hide the light, to make you wonder what lies within. Once you open the bottle the smell draws you in further. I can definitely detect rose petals. I'm not a fan of tonic water so enjoy my gin with lemonade and i certainly enjoyed Hendricks Gin. I particularly liked the citrus flavours coming through. I can also see that it would lend itself to a great cocktail. Overall an enjoyable smooth drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love 4 stars Review from williamgrant.com 16th September 2019 Tasted amazing ! I personally prefer a flavoured gin but I have this a try and was not disappointed! I nkrmallt jabe my gins with tonic but I was desperate to try and had none in so added some cold lemonade ice cubes and fruit [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Favourite!! 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 16th September 2019 I bought this as a one off to try and must say it has become my favourite.its so refreshing and unique compared to all the other gins.if you're thinking of trying this then don't hesitate.you will not be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 16th September 2019 I was a bit dubious about this gin when I first read about it so I thought I'd give it a try. This is wonderfully different to any other gin I have tasted and I love it. So nice infact I bought a regular bottle. Excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classy Gin 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 16th September 2019 I was not sure I had tried Hendrick's Gin before, at a friends or in a bar. I tried it just before I went on hollday in August and during my stay I kept insisting on asking for it in order to truly define my opinion. The first thing that comes across as far as I'm concerned it's the fact that it tastes beautifully and adapts easily to anything you 'trow at it" from your tradicional tonic water or orange juice to any cocktail concoction. It's always smooth, perfumed, I sometimes got the hint of rose but not every time, but its best and stronger point it's definitely the strength of all the citrus notes you encounter! It's a gorgeous gin, refined, elegant, and definitely very classy - and even the bottle contributes to that effect. Definitely a keeper! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 9th September 2019 An excellent gin really enjoyed the taste and enjoyed the flavours I will be buying this gin to try with fruit and different tonics, I even let my friend taste it (just a taste mind you) and she enjoyed it too, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute Bottle 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 9th September 2019 Great taste, had it with sprite infused with cucumber. Lovely drink.......it’s a shame I only had a small bottle as didn’t want it to end. Would definitely be tempted to purchase a bottle for home :) :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 4th September 2019 I really enjoyed the taste of this gin, mixes easily with tonic water is so refreshing with no aftertaste. It has a lovely unique taste that has now made this my favourite gin product and would recommend to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste in a elegant bottle 5 stars Review from williamgrant.com 4th September 2019 I tried this last month and so glad I did. The taste is exceptional and easy to create many flavours. Cucumber and lemon in a glass with slim line tonic and ice Is my favourite.. I would happily buy this in the future and will be recommending to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]