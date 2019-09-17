By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hendrick's Gin 70Cl

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Experience the unique infusion of rose and cucumber with Hendrick's Gin. This balance of distinctive yet subtle flavours adds a remarkable twist to the quintessential gin and tonic. Why settle for ordinary when you can have deliciously unusual?
  • From its floral aroma of violet and rose to the subtle hint of spice, Hendrick's Gin takes the senses on a wonderful adventure. Botanicals are sourced from exotic flowers, fruits and seeds all over the world, making it crisp, zesty and entirely exquisite.
  • The floral fragrance and smooth taste of Hendrick's Gin makes it ideal for cocktails that can be as classic or creative as the occasion demands. Raise the bar of elegance with original gin cocktails at drinks parties and garden get-togethers. Or serve in a refreshing gin and tonics to accompany low-key nights in.
  • Wondrously versatile, Hendrick's Gin is as cracking at Christmas as it is sublime in summer. Dressed up in a striking black bottle with an apothecary-inspired look, this premium spirit transforms a drinks cabinet from purely practical to delightfully decorative - the perfect gin gift.
  • No other gin tastes like Hendrick's because no other gin is made like Hendrick's. Handcrafted in Scotland by award-winning distillers William Grant & Sons, the excellent quality and unusual taste of Hendrick's Gin is fiercely protected.
  • Hendrick's is an infusion of rose petal and cucumber gin made as a delightful antidote to the ordinary
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Hendrick's wondrous botanical signature consists of flowers, roots, fruits, and seeds from the world over. They function to complement and set the stage for our delicious duet of infusions: Bulgarian Rosa Damascena petal and specially selected cucumbers from the finest producers

Alcohol Units

29

ABV

41.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Let your senses succumb to something wondrously special as the clock strikes to your bewitching hour. Best enjoyed, from glass or should you desire, a teacup, as a most enchanting Hendrick's and Tonic - served with plenty of ice and three slices of cucumber.
  • Hendrick's Gin and Tonic
  • 50ml Hendrick's Gin
  • 150ml tonic water
  • Build all in hi ball glass over ice and garnish with three cucumber slices.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland.
  • www.hendricksgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

83 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

An old favourite that never disappoints!

5 stars

Hendrick’s Gin immediately draws you in with the black bottle, to hide the light, to make you wonder what lies within. Once you open the bottle the smell draws you in further. I can definitely detect rose petals. I'm not a fan of tonic water so enjoy my gin with lemonade and i certainly enjoyed Hendricks Gin. I particularly liked the citrus flavours coming through. I can also see that it would lend itself to a great cocktail. Overall an enjoyable smooth drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love

4 stars

Tasted amazing ! I personally prefer a flavoured gin but I have this a try and was not disappointed! I nkrmallt jabe my gins with tonic but I was desperate to try and had none in so added some cold lemonade ice cubes and fruit [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Favourite!!

5 stars

I bought this as a one off to try and must say it has become my favourite.its so refreshing and unique compared to all the other gins.if you're thinking of trying this then don't hesitate.you will not be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I was a bit dubious about this gin when I first read about it so I thought I'd give it a try. This is wonderfully different to any other gin I have tasted and I love it. So nice infact I bought a regular bottle. Excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classy Gin

5 stars

I was not sure I had tried Hendrick's Gin before, at a friends or in a bar. I tried it just before I went on hollday in August and during my stay I kept insisting on asking for it in order to truly define my opinion. The first thing that comes across as far as I'm concerned it's the fact that it tastes beautifully and adapts easily to anything you 'trow at it" from your tradicional tonic water or orange juice to any cocktail concoction. It's always smooth, perfumed, I sometimes got the hint of rose but not every time, but its best and stronger point it's definitely the strength of all the citrus notes you encounter! It's a gorgeous gin, refined, elegant, and definitely very classy - and even the bottle contributes to that effect. Definitely a keeper! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

An excellent gin really enjoyed the taste and enjoyed the flavours I will be buying this gin to try with fruit and different tonics, I even let my friend taste it (just a taste mind you) and she enjoyed it too, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute Bottle

5 stars

Great taste, had it with sprite infused with cucumber. Lovely drink.......it’s a shame I only had a small bottle as didn’t want it to end. Would definitely be tempted to purchase a bottle for home :) :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

I really enjoyed the taste of this gin, mixes easily with tonic water is so refreshing with no aftertaste. It has a lovely unique taste that has now made this my favourite gin product and would recommend to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste in a elegant bottle

5 stars

I tried this last month and so glad I did. The taste is exceptional and easy to create many flavours. Cucumber and lemon in a glass with slim line tonic and ice Is my favourite.. I would happily buy this in the future and will be recommending to friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful gin!

5 stars

Such a lovely, quality gin! The taste is smooth and botanical and makes a refreshing drink with a quality tonic. Perfect for a warm evening or as an alternative to a glass of wine. Highly recommended ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

