Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1 Litre

Gin gin gin
It's gin!! Not much more to say. Delicious and can be mixed with anything. Would buy again
Great gun
Nice smooth gin , great for mixing with flavoured tonic
Great gin, perfect with flavoured mixers
Quality
Bought as a gift for my mum, as this is the only Gin she will drink great that it was on offer at the time too.
a gin classic at a good price!
yay for Gordons
It's Gordons! It's lovely, drinkable and really good quality. What more can I say? It's Gordons!
Good cabinet staple
Lovely gin, very reasonably priced and not too strong.
Best gin on the market. Nice and refreshing with t
Best gin on the market. Nice and refreshing with tonic and frozen lemon
ICE AND A SLICE.
Gordons is the gin I use to stock my bar. Its a popular brand and refreshing with ice and a slice. I frequently entertain and its a staple that I need.
Classic drink, great quality at a reasonably price
