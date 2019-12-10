By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plymouth Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Plymouth Gin 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • The Original Strength English Gin
  • Plymouth Gin is an award-winning gin distilled using the same blend of seven exotic botanicals, soft Dartmoor water and pure grain alcohol since 1793. Produced in small batches only three times a week at England's oldest operating gin distillery in the South West of England, Plymouth is an extremely smooth, creamy and full-bodied gin. Serving suggestion: Plymouth gin is ideally served with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic over ice with a twist of lemon. Alternatively, savour its smooth taste in a classic cocktail.
  • Plymouth Gin is synonymous with the spirit of discovery & is recognised as the gin of choice for many gin enthusiasts and bartenders around the globe. This historical gin, renowned for its superior quality, has been distilled on the same site since 1793 at The Black Friar's Distillery located a short distance from Plymouth Harbour; a famous departure point for Britain's most renowned explorers.
  • Giftbox may vary
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: A rich, fresh aroma of juniper followed by notes of coriander and cardamom. Palate: Extremely smooth, creamy and full-bodied, with a slight sweetness. Finish: Elegant, long, fresh and aromatic

Alcohol Units

28.8

ABV

41.2% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of England, Distilled from grain

Name and address

  • Black Friars Distillery,
  • Plymouth,
  • PL1 2LQ,
  • England.

Distributor address

  • Pernod Richard UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Black Friars Distillery,
  • Plymouth,
  • PL1 2LQ,
  • England.
  • www.plymouthgin.com
  • Questions, comments or suggestions - contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

exellent wasnt sure at first but yes great use lime instead of lemon

exellent wasnt sure at first but yes great use lime instead of lemon

