Tanqueray London Dry Gin 70cl

Created by Charles Tanqueray in 1830, Tanqueray London Dry Gin is made today according to the same classic, timeless recipe. Tanqueray London Dry Gin is distilled four times and has the perfect balance of four classic gin botanicals - refreshing juniper, peppery coriander, aromatic angelica and sweet liquorice.

