Sipsmith London Dry Gin 70Cl
Product Description
- London Dry Gin
- For inspiration on all things sippable visit sipsmith.com
- This is the perfect marriage of a traditional recipe and a truly handcrafted process that delivers impeccable quality and is a classic example of the London Dry style. Bold, complex and aromatic - Sipsmith is smooth enough for a Martini, but rich and balanced, perfect for crafting the ultimate G&T.
- Hand crafted in London. Distilled from wheat. It is with this award-winning quintessential expression of a classic London Dry Gin that we have been credited with bringing back gin to its birthplace of London and pioneering the British gin boom. Every bottle is lovingly laboured over by our dedicated team of distillers, hand crafted using traditional copper stills and a classic ten botanical recipe. An ideal choice for a beautifully rich and balanced G&T.
- Sam Galsworthy, Sipsmith Founder
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
29.1
ABV
41.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the U.K.
Name and address
- Distilled by:
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Return to
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
- Our doors are always open. Come visit us at the Sipsmith Distillery next time you are in London.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
