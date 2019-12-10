By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sipsmith London Dry Gin 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sipsmith London Dry Gin 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Dry Gin
  • For inspiration on all things sippable visit sipsmith.com
  • This is the perfect marriage of a traditional recipe and a truly handcrafted process that delivers impeccable quality and is a classic example of the London Dry style. Bold, complex and aromatic - Sipsmith is smooth enough for a Martini, but rich and balanced, perfect for crafting the ultimate G&T.
  • Hand crafted in London. Distilled from wheat. It is with this award-winning quintessential expression of a classic London Dry Gin that we have been credited with bringing back gin to its birthplace of London and pioneering the British gin boom. Every bottle is lovingly laboured over by our dedicated team of distillers, hand crafted using traditional copper stills and a classic ten botanical recipe. An ideal choice for a beautifully rich and balanced G&T.
  • Sam Galsworthy, Sipsmith Founder
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

29.1

ABV

41.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of the U.K.

Name and address

  • Distilled by:
  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.

Return to

  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.
  • Our doors are always open. Come visit us at the Sipsmith Distillery next time you are in London.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1Litre

£ 1.28
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Elderflower Tonic Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here