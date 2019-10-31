Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Stationery
Stationery
Showing
1-24
of
358 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(27)
6 Categories
Filter by
Pens, Pencils &
Colouring
(181)
Filter by
Paper, Pads &
Notebooks
(37)
Filter by
Filing & Office
Supplies
(80)
Filter by
Stationery &
Geometry Sets
(24)
Filter by
Stamps &
Envelopes
(19)
Filter by
Arts & Crafts
(32)
40 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(112)
Filter by
Staedtler
(31)
Filter by
Bic
(27)
Filter by
Papermate
(17)
Filter by
Parker
(17)
Filter by
Go Create
(13)
Filter by
Sharpie
(13)
Filter by
Supplier
(12)
Filter by
Henkel
(10)
Filter by
Pilot
(10)
Filter by
Tesco Everyday
Value
(10)
Filter by
Crayola
(9)
Filter by
Pukka
(9)
Filter by
Mitsubishi
(8)
Filter by
Casio
(6)
Filter by
Zebra
(6)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(358)
Sharpie Lizard Eye Box 30Pk
Better Than Half Price Was £25.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Pens
shelf
£
10.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Sharpie Lizard Eye Box 30Pk
Add
add Sharpie Lizard Eye Box 30Pk to basket
Better Than Half Price Was £25.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Glue
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.34
/each
Add Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack
Add
add Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack to basket
Loctite Liquid Superglue 3G
Write a review
Rest of
Glue
shelf
£
3.00
£
1,000.00
/kg
Add Loctite Liquid Superglue 3G
Add
add Loctite Liquid Superglue 3G to basket
Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Dividers, Pockets & Wallets
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack to basket
Tesco Glue Stick 20G 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Glue
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.88
/each
Add Tesco Glue Stick 20G 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Glue Stick 20G 2 Pack to basket
Sellotape On Hand Dispenser
Save 75p Was £3.00 Now £2.25
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 29/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
2.25
£
2.25
/each
Add Sellotape On Hand Dispenser
Add
add Sellotape On Hand Dispenser to basket
Save 75p Was £3.00 Now £2.25
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 29/12/2019
Offer
Hp Everyday Paper 75Gsm 500 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
Printer Paper
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Hp Everyday Paper 75Gsm 500 Sheets
Add
add Hp Everyday Paper 75Gsm 500 Sheets to basket
Pritt Stick Medium 22G
Write a review
Rest of
Glue
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Pritt Stick Medium 22G
Add
add Pritt Stick Medium 22G to basket
Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Pens
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.30
/each
Add Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack
Add
add Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack to basket
Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m
Add
add Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m to basket
Tesco A4 Refill Pad 150 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
Refill Pads
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco A4 Refill Pad 150 Sheets
Add
add Tesco A4 Refill Pad 150 Sheets to basket
Tesco Polypropylene Reporters Notebook 80 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
A6 & Reporters Notebooks
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Polypropylene Reporters Notebook 80 Sheets
Add
add Tesco Polypropylene Reporters Notebook 80 Sheets to basket
T Basics A4 Punched Pockets 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Dividers, Pockets & Wallets
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.05
/each
Add T Basics A4 Punched Pockets 20 Pack
Add
add T Basics A4 Punched Pockets 20 Pack to basket
Tesco A4 Subject Dividers 10 Part
Write a review
Rest of
Dividers, Pockets & Wallets
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Tesco A4 Subject Dividers 10 Part
Add
add Tesco A4 Subject Dividers 10 Part to basket
Crayola Supertips 12 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Colouring
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.21
/each
Add Crayola Supertips 12 Pack
Add
add Crayola Supertips 12 Pack to basket
Tesco A5 Polypropylene Spiral Notebook 80 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
A5 Notebooks
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco A5 Polypropylene Spiral Notebook 80 Sheets
Add
add Tesco A5 Polypropylene Spiral Notebook 80 Sheets to basket
Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack
Add
add Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack to basket
Tesco Sticky Note Cube 76 X 76Mm 350Sht
Write a review
Rest of
Post-It & Sticky Notes
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Sticky Note Cube 76 X 76Mm 350Sht
Add
add Tesco Sticky Note Cube 76 X 76Mm 350Sht to basket
Tesco Clear Easy Tear Tape And Dispenser 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Clear Easy Tear Tape And Dispenser 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Clear Easy Tear Tape And Dispenser 2 Pack to basket
Sellotape On Hand Dispenser Refill Pack
Save 65p Was £2.50 Now £1.85
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 29/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
1.85
£
1.85
/each
Add Sellotape On Hand Dispenser Refill Pack
Add
add Sellotape On Hand Dispenser Refill Pack to basket
Save 65p Was £2.50 Now £1.85
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 29/12/2019
Offer
Sellotape 50M With 5M Silver Roll
Half Price Was £2.00 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 29/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Sellotape 50M With 5M Silver Roll
Add
add Sellotape 50M With 5M Silver Roll to basket
Half Price Was £2.00 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 31/10/2019 until 29/12/2019
Offer
Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Envelopes
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.03
/each
Add Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack to basket
Sellotape Sello Clear 24Mm X 50M
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Sellotape Sello Clear 24Mm X 50M
Add
add Sellotape Sello Clear 24Mm X 50M to basket
Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
Printer Paper
shelf
£
3.35
£
3.35
/each
Add Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets
Add
add Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets to basket
Showing
1-24
of
358 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
15
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(27)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(373)
Stationery
(373)
Pens, Pencils & Colouring
(181)
Paper, Pads & Notebooks
(37)
Filing & Office Supplies
(80)
Stationery & Geometry Sets
(24)
Stamps & Envelopes
(19)
Arts & Crafts
(32)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(112)
Staedtler
(31)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close