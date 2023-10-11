Hot Wheels Designer Kit

Not suitable for Children under the age of 3 years due to small parts. Choking Hazard. Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child. Adult supervision recommended. Read instructions before use. Please retain this information for future reference. The pens in this product may stain some fabrics and surfaces. Protect surfaces and clothing before use. Colour and specification may vary.

Not suitable for Children under the age of 3 years due to small parts. Choking Hazard. Remove all packaging before giving this toy to a child. Adult supervision recommended. Read instructions before use. Please retain this information for future reference. The pens in this product may stain some fabrics and surfaces. Protect surfaces and clothing before use. Colour and specification may vary.

Maker Kitz are the Hot Wheels™ cars YOU build - pop out the pre-cut plastic panels and assemble the tough snap-fit parts! Add power with not one but two turbo pull-back motors - then use the permanent pens included to create YOUR unique custom design! The assembled car is tough enough to race, even perform jumps using the card launch ramp provided! Build, Race & Collect Hot Wheels™ Maker Kitz!

