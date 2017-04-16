By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(5)Write a review
Sharpie Fine Permanent Marker Black 2 Pack
Product Description

  • Black Fine Point Parmanent Markers
  • Alcohol based marker
  • Set of 2
  • Fine line nib
  • For marking everywhere*
  • *Solids surface under normal conditions
  • Bold, fine tip makes impressive marks
  • Quick drying
  • Fade and water-resistant ink

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try Sharpie on: Plastic, Glass, Wood, Metal & Cloth

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2 x Permanent Marker

Great permanent everyday thin marker

5 stars

Now as thin as some others on the market, but value for money for 75p each.

Best marker pens for the price for years..

5 stars

Having tried the Tesco multicoloured packs a while ago, for dvd marking, they didnt last long and tips wore..so chances these `sharpies`, an American name I guess BUT, how wonderful they work so well everytime..tops can stick but if the pen works so well, thats a small problem

Super sharpie

5 stars

I wanted a black marker pen that's exactly what this is

Best permanent marker

5 stars

I buy these as they are excellent workers on any paper, plastic envelope or label.

Sharpies

5 stars

Bought for pressie ,she was delighted with them .Price excellent ,glad Tesco has gone back to free click and collect ,best service out.

