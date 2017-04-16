Sharpie Fine Permanent Marker Black 2 Pack

Great permanent everyday thin marker
Now as thin as some others on the market, but value for money for 75p each.
Best marker pens for the price for years..
Having tried the Tesco multicoloured packs a while ago, for dvd marking, they didnt last long and tips wore..so chances these `sharpies`, an American name I guess BUT, how wonderful they work so well everytime..tops can stick but if the pen works so well, thats a small problem
Super sharpie
I wanted a black marker pen that's exactly what this is
Best permanent marker
I buy these as they are excellent workers on any paper, plastic envelope or label.
Sharpies
Bought for pressie ,she was delighted with them .Price excellent ,glad Tesco has gone back to free click and collect ,best service out.