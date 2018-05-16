Sellotape Double Sided Tape 12Mmx33m

- Sellotape Double Sided is a versatile Tape coated on both sides with a strong adhesive. You can tear it by hand so its quick, easy to use and comes with a removable back strip. This acid free and non-yellowing tape is perfect for all kinds of mounting including your photos, crafts and exhibition work. Ultra-thin tissue tape goes unnoticed in application.
- In a comparison of adhesive tapes Sellotape has proven to be up to 50% stickier and 20% stronger than competitor products - Britain's no 1 stationery tape
- Product Benefits at a Glance:
- - Versatile
- - Extra strong
- - Easy to use
- - Perfect for mounting jobs
- About Sellotape:
- For more than 70 years Sellotape has been a household name. From taping up windows during the blitz to sticking together pictures, papers and documents. Sellotape is synonymous with everyday life from past to present. Sellotape is recognised as the sticky tape market leader, and even has its very own entry in the Oxford English Dictionary! Choose Sellotape for all your sticky tape needs.
