John Adam Glow Pad Draw on the pad with the neon pens and create cool designs Press the button to light-up your creations 8 different light settings to experiment with

Bring your pictures to life. Draw onto the Glowpad using the neon marker pens, then switch on and watch LED lights make the ink glow. Wipe clean and start again! With 8 light-up modes including colour changing light show.

Create amazing glowing pictures and messages Bring your pictures to life! Watch LED lights make the ink glow!

Lower age limit

36 Months