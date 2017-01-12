Crayola Supertips 12 Pack

Crayola always deliver
I put these in the kids stockings for Christmas. They have used them before so I knew they'd enjoy them.
Good quality
I bought these for presents for Christmas. Crayola are good quality pens. Smooth ordering and pick up in store.
Great
We have previously had this pen set and after a couple of years are still going strong. I bought more to stop fights between my 3 boys.
Good felt tips
I always buy crayola washable as normally they come out of clothes etc. But my daughter drew on cushion by mistake and it didn't come out in wash :(
Excellent item.
Bought these for my artistic little girl and she loves them. Great value for money. Would definitely recommend to people
they're a great product.
I'm a childminder and the ink washes off well. My preschoolers get their hands and clothes covered in pen sometimes, but as it washes off I don't get too worried if overalls aren't used. Parents say it washes off completely in a 40°C wash.
Excellent quality
These pens are fantastic for the price, this is my second purchase.
great all round craft items
boght these as an add on to another item just to round up the order.. These are an essential piece of our craft kit and al2ays have a spare pack in the cupbaors . they are great value for money
Great quality
Excellent quality from Crayola made my kids very happy.
Best felt tips for kids
Bought these felt tips at half price so were a bargain. Perfect for my 3-7 year old grandchildren. Bright colours and a good range. Kids found them easy to hold and managed to stay within lines when colouring. Easy to wash off table clothing and childrens hands. They enjoyed using them.