By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Crayola Colouring Pencils 12 Pack

5(18)Write a review
Crayola Colouring Pencils 12 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • 12 Coloured Pencils
  • High quality colouring pencils by Crayola
  • Assortment of 12 coloured pencils
  • Includes a voucher for kids to go free to Odeon cinemas
  • Crayola are trusted manufacters of high quality sationary, and arts and crafts supplies. Ideal for young children!
  • Please retain this packaging for future reference. Colour and specification may vary from the product shown on this packaging.

Crayola™ A Hallmark Company

  • Bright strong colours
  • Strong leads
  • Smooth colour laydown
  • Thick pre-sharpened leads

Information

Produce of

Made in Brazil

Importer address

  • Binney & Smith (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Bedford Heights,
  • Manton Lane,
  • Bedford,
  • Beds,
  • MK41 7PH,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We guarantee the quality of all Crayola products. If this product does not perform properly, please contact us.
  • In the UK, call Crayola UK at 01702 208170, weekdays 9 AM - 5 PM local time.
  • Binney & Smith (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Bedford Heights,
  • Manton Lane,
  • Bedford,
  • Beds,
  • MK41 7PH,
  • England.
  • crayola.com

Net Contents

12 x Coloured Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great crayons

5 stars

These are great crayons, they give out a nice solid colour and the crayons are solid, my sons three and they get used as drum sticks and used as bumps for his monster trucks and they still keep on colouring.

Average

3 stars

There's no pink in the packet. Apart from the that they ok. Value for money

Good value

5 stars

I regularly by my stationary items in tesco and find them easy to pick up alongside when I am buying my weekly shop as it saves me going to another store to buy them . I buy them as a surprise for my grandchildren and as stocking fillers for Christmas

Excellent colours

5 stars

I always buy crayola as they are great pencils and overall give the best value for money.

Eexcellent Quaility for an excellent price!

5 stars

I bought these as a stocking filler for my children aged 9 and 3 and they loved them!

Great for colour-blind children

5 stars

My son is colour blind and was getting into trouble for getting the keys on maps wrong these are labeled with the names of colours so no more problems

Pencils

5 stars

Fine for what needed. Good variety of colours etc.

does what it says on the tin...

5 stars

does what it says on the tin...what else can you say about colouring pencils ? good quality

great pencils!

5 stars

Brought these are few months ago now for the children's pencil cases for school. Very pleased with them as they are still intact and working well . will buy again

Ideal for school

5 stars

Ideal colouring pencils for school especially as only £1

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Crayola Supertips 12 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.21/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Oxford Double Canister Sharpener

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Go Create Chunky Crayons 12 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.08/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here