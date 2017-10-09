Crayola Colouring Pencils 12 Pack

Great crayons
These are great crayons, they give out a nice solid colour and the crayons are solid, my sons three and they get used as drum sticks and used as bumps for his monster trucks and they still keep on colouring.
Average
There's no pink in the packet. Apart from the that they ok. Value for money
Good value
I regularly by my stationary items in tesco and find them easy to pick up alongside when I am buying my weekly shop as it saves me going to another store to buy them . I buy them as a surprise for my grandchildren and as stocking fillers for Christmas
Excellent colours
I always buy crayola as they are great pencils and overall give the best value for money.
Eexcellent Quaility for an excellent price!
I bought these as a stocking filler for my children aged 9 and 3 and they loved them!
Great for colour-blind children
My son is colour blind and was getting into trouble for getting the keys on maps wrong these are labeled with the names of colours so no more problems
Pencils
Fine for what needed. Good variety of colours etc.
does what it says on the tin...
does what it says on the tin...what else can you say about colouring pencils ? good quality
great pencils!
Brought these are few months ago now for the children's pencil cases for school. Very pleased with them as they are still intact and working well . will buy again
Ideal for school
Ideal colouring pencils for school especially as only £1