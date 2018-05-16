We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Ready Meals
Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals
Vegan Ready Meals
Vegan Ready Meals
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Vegan Ready
Meals
(34)
8 Brands
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(9)
Filter by
Bol
(7)
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Mccain
(3)
Filter by
Soulful
(3)
Filter by
Kirstys
(1)
Filter by
Mgk
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(34)
Filter by
Vegan
(34)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(34)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(33)
Filter by
No egg
(33)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(33)
Filter by
No lactose
(32)
Filter by
No milk
(32)
Filter by
Low sugar
(30)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(27)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(25)
Filter by
Halal
(21)
Filter by
No soya
(21)
Filter by
No gluten
(14)
Filter by
Low fat
(12)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(34)
Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Mexican Meals
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.78
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G to basket
Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G
Add
add Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G to basket
Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G
Add
add Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G to basket
Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Indian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
5.84
/kg
Add Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G
Add
add Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Italian Meals
shelf
£
2.25
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian British Meals
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potato Chana Masala400g
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Indian Meals
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.88
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potato Chana Masala400g
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potato Chana Masala400g to basket
Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Indian Meals
shelf
£
3.50
£
9.22
/kg
Add Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tom Pasta 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Pasta
shelf
£
2.25
£
5.93
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tom Pasta 380G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tom Pasta 380G to basket
Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G
Write a review
Rest of
Indian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
5.96
/kg
Add Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G
Add
add Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G to basket
Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G
Add
add Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G to basket
Kirsty's Lentil Lasagne 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Ready Meals
shelf
£
3.00
£
7.50
/kg
Add Kirsty's Lentil Lasagne 400G
Add
add Kirsty's Lentil Lasagne 400G to basket
Mccain Shake Salt Black Pepper Fries 300 G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.58
/100g
Add Mccain Shake Salt Black Pepper Fries 300 G
Add
add Mccain Shake Salt Black Pepper Fries 300 G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Vegaroni Pasta 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Italian Meals
shelf
£
2.25
£
5.63
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Vegaroni Pasta 400G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Vegaroni Pasta 400G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Fettuccine Pasta 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Italian Meals
shelf
£
2.25
£
5.63
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Fettuccine Pasta 400G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Fettuccine Pasta 400G to basket
Mccain Shake Shake Paprika Fries 300 G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.58
/100g
Add Mccain Shake Shake Paprika Fries 300 G
Add
add Mccain Shake Shake Paprika Fries 300 G to basket
Tesco Pilau Rice 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Indian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.50
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Pilau Rice 250G
Add
add Tesco Pilau Rice 250G to basket
Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G
Write a review
Rest of
Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.30
/kg
Add Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G
Add
add Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G to basket
Mccain Home Chips 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
4.38
/kg
Add Mccain Home Chips 400G
Add
add Mccain Home Chips 400G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Mexican Meals
shelf
£
3.50
£
9.22
/kg
Add Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian British Meals
shelf
£
1.00
£
2.50
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Italian Meals
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.88
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Chargrilled Butternut & Bean Stew 405G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian British Meals
shelf
£
3.50
£
8.65
/kg
Add Wicked Kitchen Chargrilled Butternut & Bean Stew 405G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Chargrilled Butternut & Bean Stew 405G to basket
Mgk Pibil Pulled Jackfruit Burrito 420G
Write a review
Rest of
Rest of World Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
3.50
£
8.34
/kg
Add Mgk Pibil Pulled Jackfruit Burrito 420G
Add
add Mgk Pibil Pulled Jackfruit Burrito 420G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 10 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(34)
Ready Meals
(34)
Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals
(34)
Vegan Ready Meals
(34)
Filter by
BRAND
Wicked Kitchen
(9)
Bol
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(34)
Vegan
(34)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close